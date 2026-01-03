Restaurant Gioia 2026 Marco Amauri gioia 2026

Gioia Italy: A Golden Night to Celebrate 2026 with the Records-Breaking Tiramisù

HALLANDELE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 300 guests, an electrifying atmosphere, and an exceptional protagonist: Marco Casula : Guinness World Records Holder, the legendary million dollar chef who transformed the New Year’s Eve dinner at Gioia Italy restaurant into an unforgettable event. His Golden Tiramisù, a one-of-a-kind creation decorated with 24-karat gold leaf, instantly went viral on social media, once again confirming his status as the undisputed master of Italian desserts.The Tiramisù Master: Marco CasulaWith 160 tiramisù variants certified by Guinness World Records, Marco Casula is not just a chef: he is a true dessert artist, an innovator who has revolutionized Italy’s most beloved dessert, taking it to unprecedented levels. Each of his creations is a perfect balance between tradition and innovation, respect for the original recipe and boldness in experimenting with new flavors.During the evening, Marco offered guests an exclusive live cooking show, preparing the Golden Tiramisù live with mastery and passion. He explained each step, shared the secrets of his technique, and engaged the audience in a complete sensory experience. The over 300 guests were mesmerized, witnessing the birth of a masterpiece that unites tradition, luxury, and modernity.The Golden Tiramisù: A Viral MasterpieceThe Golden Tiramisù represents the pinnacle of Marco Casula’s pastry art. Made with mascarpone cream according to his traditional recipe, personally selected artisanal ladyfingers, and 100% controlled-origin Arabica coffee, this dessert was embellished with edible 24-karat gold leaf and the inscription “Gioia 2026” handmade with exclusive technique.As soon as it was presented, all guests rushed to photograph and film it, creating a true viral phenomenon. Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok filled with photos and videos of the masterpiece, with thousands of likes, shares, and enthusiastic comments. The tiramisù instantly became an icon, a symbol of excellence and innovation.“Creating the Golden Tiramisù for Gioia Italy was an extraordinary honor. Massimiliano and Amauri are doing incredible work promoting authentic Italian cuisine worldwide. Tiramisù is an icon of our gastronomic culture, and this golden version is my way of celebrating it and taking it to a higher level. Seeing the guests’ reaction, their joy and enthusiasm, was the greatest reward.”— Marco Casula : Guinness World Records Holder | million dollar chefGioia Italy: Italian Excellence in FloridaGioia Italy is an ambitious project born from the passion of two champions: Massimiliano Stamerra, multi-award-winning freestyle pizza world champion with 20 medals, and Amauri Carvalho de Oliveira, former international football star with a past in teams like Juventus and Palermo. Their vision is to bring authentic Italian excellence to Florida, and the collaboration with a Guinness World Records Holder like Marco Casula for the New Year’s Eve dinner was the perfect demonstration of this philosophy.“We wanted to create a place where people could experience an authentic Italian experience. The collaboration with Marco Casula was the icing on the cake, a way to celebrate the excellence and innovation that define us.”— Massimiliano Stamerra, co-owner of Gioia ItalyInnovation and Future: Amauri’s VisionAmauri Carvalho de Oliveira brings to the Gioia Italy project a unique perspective, born from his international experience in the world of sports and business.“With Gioia Italy, we are elevating Italian cuisine through innovation. For us, innovating means introducing positive changes in products, services, and processes to create authentic value, improve the customer experience, and differentiate ourselves from competitors. We embrace technology and sustainability to remain competitive and generate growth. That’s why we will soon open Innovatore, a very exclusive restaurant in Wynwood, where we will take this concept to an even higher level.”— Amauri Carvalho de Oliveira, co-owner of Gioia ItalyThe announcement of the new Innovatore restaurant in Wynwood represents an ambitious step that confirms the group’s expansion vision and their commitment to redefining the Italian dining experience in Florida.The 160 Variants: An Extraordinary RecordMarco Casula’s Guinness World Records is not just a number: it is the testimony of years of research, experimentation, and total dedication. From classic variants to the most daring ones, Marco has explored every possible combination of flavors and techniques. Among his most celebrated creations: Bronte pistachio tiramisù, red berry tiramisù, Sorrento lemon tiramisù, dark chocolate tiramisù, Piedmont hazelnut tiramisù, and 155 other unique variants. Each creation is a tribute to creativity and passion for Italy’s most beloved dessert.An Extraordinary SuccessThe New Year’s Eve event was a success across the board, consolidating Gioia Italy’s reputation as one of the best Italian restaurants in Florida. The combination of an impeccable menu, a welcoming atmosphere, and the presence of prominent personalities created an unforgettable experience.With such passionate leadership and unwavering dedication to quality, the future of Gioia Italy and the new Innovatore project looks bright. The collaboration with Marco Casula has demonstrated that when excellence meets innovation, extraordinary experiences are born that remain in people’s memories and hearts.Contacts:Gioia Italy Restaurant | Hallandale Beach, FLWeb: gioiaitaly.com | Instagram: @gioiaitaly_Marco Casula : Guinness World Records HolderMarco Casula : million dollar chef160 Tiramisù Variants | Creator of the Golden Tiramisù

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.