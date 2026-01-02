Auditor of State’s Office Launches Additional Option for Ohioans to Report Suspected Fraud Involving Public Resources

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber announced a new option for Ohioans who suspect wrongdoing involving public resources.

The Auditor of State’s Office has added a new section to its website dedicated to tips about potential fraud involving public benefits programs (online at OhioAuditor.gov).

“We want to make sure that public resources that are supposed to be helping the most vulnerable among us are d not lining the pockets of crooks,” Auditor Faber said. “We welcome anyone with evidence of crimes that involve public funds to contact us. We take these allegations very seriously, scrutinize any evidence of wrongdoing, and hold people accountable for their actions.”

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) already receives and reviews tips of alleged criminal activities involving public funds and offices. In 2025, SIU helped to secure 23 criminal convictions and about $3.1 million in court-ordered restitution against people who abused the public trust. Since 2019, we’ve secured 153 criminal convictions for fraud and 272 findings for recovery totaling more than $28.5 million.

Additionally, in fiscal year 2025, the Auditor of State’s Office issued nearly $2.5 million in findings for recovery through regular financial audit work, ensuring public offices are operating effectively and efficiently with the funds they receive.

The Office also completed more than 50 compliance examinations of Medicaid providers, including those receiving funding to provide home health care to Ohioans in need, and identified more than $3 million in questionable payments.

Anyone who suspects wrongdoing involving public offices or funding should contact the Auditor of State’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364) or online at ohioauditor.gov/fraud/report-fraud.html.

“We will continue to investigate complaints about potential wrongdoing by public offices and pursue criminal prosecution when warranted,” Auditor Faber said. “We will do everything in our power to hold accountable those who abuse public resources.”

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

