United Heritage Credit Union Modernizes Wire Payments with Aptys PayLOGICS® Single Payments Platform

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions®, a leading provider of payment solutions for financial institutions, announced today that United Heritage Credit Union (UHCU) has instituted an overhaul of its payments operations by implementing the Aptys ISO 20022-compliant Wires platform, marking a significant milestone in payments modernization.

United Heritage Credit Union, a Texas-based financial institution with $1.56 billion in assets and 82,000 members, implemented, in Phase 1, the Aptys Wires solution as part of the PayLOGICS® payments hub to automate real-time payments processing, working directly with Aptys to modernize UHCU’s digital payments technology.

The Aptys Wires platform offers seamless integration into UHCU’s core systems, enabling real-time account validation, balance checks, posting, OFAC screening, and anomaly detection all within a single, fully integrated environment. The solution also supports intuitive wire origination, delivering a streamlined, user-friendly experience while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

“United Heritage has always believed in going the extra mile for our members, and that includes investing in technology that improves efficiency without sacrificing personalized service,” said Michael Ver Schuur, President and CEO of United Heritage Credit Union. “Aptys took the time to truly understand how we operate today, where we want to go, and how to get there. This partnership is built on trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to delivering better experiences for our members.”

Implementing wires represents the first step in UHCU’s payment modernization journey. Phase 2 of the project includes plans to leverage other modules of the PayLOGICS integrated platform including expanding into Instant Payments (FedNow®) and Real Time Payments (RTP) creating a scalable foundation for future innovation.

“This implementation represents an important evolution for Aptys and the financial institutions we serve,” said Naseer Nasim, Chief Executive Officer of Aptys Solutions. “United Heritage Credit Union is a forward-thinking organization that values partnership over transactions. Together, we’ve demonstrated how a modern, ISO 20022-ready wires platform can be deployed efficiently, securely, and in a way that supports long-term payments modernization.”

Aptys Wires is fully ISO 20022 certified and supports financial institutions as they transition to the new global messaging standard, delivering richer data, faster processing, and improved compliance. As part of the PayLOGICS payments hub, the solution provides a future-ready platform designed to support emerging payment rails, including FedNow® and RTP®.

For more information about Aptys Wires and the PayLOGICS payments hub, visit aptyssolutions.com.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is a premier provider of end-to-end payments technology. Our unified platform powers ACH, wires, international wires, checks, and real-time payments through FedNow® and RTP®. More than 5,500 financial institutions trust Aptys to process billions of dollars in transactions each year. Driven by innovation and a client-centric mission, Aptys enables institutions to modernize their payment ecosystems, reduce complexity, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver more secure, efficient payment experiences. For more information, visit aptyssolutions.com.

About United Heritage Credit Union

United Heritage Credit Union is a full-service financial institution whose vision is “To be your primary financial institution.” Established in 1957, United Heritage has over $1.6 billion in assets, more than 82,000 members and 11 branch locations. Through innovative technology, exemplary service standards and competitive products, United Heritage is a strong force in the credit union industry. For more information about United Heritage, visit uhcu.org. Federally Insured by NCUA.

Media Contacts:

United Heritage CU, Chelsea Schrimpf cschrimpf@uhcu.org

