Steven M. Stroum Launches Updated Website for his Entrepreneurial Memoir
Website Updates Include Book Reviews and Reader Feedback
The refreshed website features an overview of the book, reviews from Writer’s Digest and Midwest Book Review, the author’s background, and links to order the book. Success and Self-Discovery chronicles Stroum’s journey from blue-collar beginnings through his service in the U.S. Air Force, study at Northeastern University, and especially the challenges of entrepreneurship; offering practical lessons drawn from real-world experience rather than theory.
In the book, Stroum highlights the mindset shifts that allow ordinary people to unlock extraordinary potential, regardless of their circumstances. His work blends storytelling, strategic insight, and practical lessons for entrepreneurs, executives, and anyone seeking to shape their own path.
About Steven M. Stroum
Steven M. Stroum is an entrepreneur, author, and communicator whose career spans more than five decades across business development, marketing, and public affairs. A U.S. Air Force disabled veteran and lifelong advocate of free enterprise, Stroum built his business by helping small manufacturers take full advantage of their product publicity opportunities in media outlets worldwide and by helping them understand the marketing principles that drive economic opportunity and growth. He continues to consult with clients and to write and speak, focusing on entrepreneurship, free-enterprise, and the importance of personal reinvention at any age.
