Pink Zebra Moving Expands Service Area to Cover All of Indiana

Pink Zebra Moving expands professional moving services throughout Indiana Pink Zebra Moving professional carefully transporting boxes during a residential move in Indiana Pink Zebra Moving's commitment to protection: every item is wrapped, padded, and secured with professional-grade equipment

Carmel-based moving company announces statewide expansion, bringing trusted, professional moving services.

This expansion represents our commitment to making professional, reliable moving services accessible to all Indiana residents.” — Brant Larson

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pink Zebra Moving, a trusted name in Central Indiana relocations, is excited to announce its expansion to serve all of Indiana. The Carmel-based moving company, known for its exceptional customer service and distinctive branding, will now bring its professional moving expertise to residents and businesses throughout the entire state."We've built a strong reputation in Hamilton County and Central Indiana, and we're thrilled to extend our services to every corner of the Hoosier State," said Brant Larson, owner of Pink Zebra Moving. "This expansion represents our commitment to making professional, reliable moving services accessible to all Indiana residents, whether they're in Fort Wayne, Evansville, Terre Haute, or anywhere in between."Since establishing its base in Carmel, Pink Zebra Moving has become synonymous with stress-free relocations in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. The company has built its reputation on transparent pricing, careful handling of belongings, and a team of trained professionals who understand that every move represents a significant life transition. Now, that same level of service will be available to customers across all 92 Indiana counties.The statewide expansion comes in response to growing demand from customers throughout Indiana who have heard about Pink Zebra Moving's distinctive approach to professional relocation services. The company has invested significantly in expanding its fleet, hiring additional trained moving professionals, and establishing logistics networks to ensure the same high-quality service across greater distances."Our expansion isn't just about covering more territory. It's about bringing the Pink Zebra Moving experience to more families and businesses," Larson explained. "Whether someone is moving from South Bend to Bloomington, relocating their business from Lafayette to Indianapolis, or making a long-distance move into or out of Indiana, they deserve the same professional care and attention we've provided to our Central Indiana customers."Pink Zebra Moving's statewide services include residential moving for homes and apartments of all sizes, commercial and office relocations, specialized moving for delicate items and antiques, professional packing and unpacking services, secure storage solutions, and long-distance moving coordination. The company's distinctive pink and black trucks will now be a familiar sight on highways and streets throughout Indiana.The expansion also creates new employment opportunities across the state. Pink Zebra Moving is actively hiring experienced movers, drivers, and logistics coordinators in multiple Indiana markets. The company is committed to maintaining its high standards by ensuring all team members receive comprehensive training in proper moving techniques, customer service excellence, and safety protocols.Indiana residents have unique moving needs that vary by region, from navigating historic neighborhoods in older cities to serving rural communities where professional moving services have been limited. Pink Zebra Moving has prepared for these challenges by studying the specific requirements of different Indiana markets and tailoring its services accordingly."We understand that moving in downtown Indianapolis is different from moving in rural Brown County, and we've prepared our team to handle the unique requirements of every Indiana community," said Larson. "Our goal is to become Indiana's most trusted moving company by consistently delivering exceptional service no matter where our customers are located."The company's expansion also includes enhanced technology to serve customers across the state. Pink Zebra Moving has implemented advanced scheduling systems, real-time tracking capabilities, and virtual consultation options to make the moving process as convenient as possible for customers in every corner of Indiana. These technological improvements complement the personal touch and hands-on service that have made Pink Zebra Moving successful.Pink Zebra Moving's distinctive branding, featuring eye-catching pink and black colors, has made the company instantly recognizable in Central Indiana. As the company expands statewide, this memorable visual identity will help build brand awareness throughout Indiana while supporting the company's commitment to standing out through superior service rather than blending in with competitors.The statewide expansion positions Pink Zebra Moving to serve a broader range of customers, from college students moving to and from Indiana's many universities, to families relocating for career opportunities, to businesses opening new locations or consolidating operations. The company is particularly excited to support Indiana's growing economy by providing reliable commercial moving services to businesses expanding within the state.Despite the expanded service area, Pink Zebra Moving remains committed to the local, personal approach that has defined the company since its inception. Each move receives individual attention from planning through completion, with dedicated moving coordinators ensuring clear communication and smooth execution regardless of distance or complexity.Pink Zebra Moving invites Indiana residents and businesses to experience the difference that professional, caring service makes during one of life's most stressful events. The company offers free, no-obligation estimates and is happy to discuss how its services can meet the unique needs of each customer's relocation.For more information about Pink Zebra Moving's expanded statewide services, to request a free moving estimate anywhere in Indiana, or to learn about employment opportunities with the growing company, visit https://pinkzebramoving.com/carmel/ or call (317) 210-5738. The team is ready to help with moves of any size throughout the Hoosier State, bringing the same care and professionalism to every relocation.

