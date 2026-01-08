Pelotero Partners with Motor Preference Experts to Unlock a New Era of Personalized Athlete Development

Pelotero Announces Partnership with Motor Preference Experts

The partnership provides a scalable way to understand and implement NEW player development insights based on how bodies are innately programmed to move.

The partnership with Pelotero takes this to a new level as we can now deliver MPE insights and related programming to players at the touch of a button.” — Matt Swope

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelotero , the first player intelligence platform that leverages AI to transform easily accessible data into personalized developmental insights, announced today that it has signed an exclusive partnership with leading movement science organization, Motor Preference Experts (MPE). MPE is the first and only performance company in the USA specializing in the revolutionary Motor Preferences approach, a game changing method that tailors training to each athlete’s unique neuro-biomechanical patterns.Together, the two companies are making elite, individualized movement insights accessible at scale—giving athletes, coaches, and organizations a powerful new way to understand how each athlete is innately programmed to move and to build development plans that work with, not against, the body.Motor Preference Experts is the exclusive North American representative of Volodalen Lab, the global leader in Motor Preferences research. MPE has worked across multiple sports to help athletes improve performance efficiency, reduce injury risk, and accelerate development by aligning training with each athlete’s natural movement profile.“We’ve been manually implementing Motor Preferences since 2022 at the University of Maryland and since then we’ve broken every single-season offensive record the program had,” explains Matt Swope , Head Coach of Maryland baseball and Co-Founder of Motor Preference Experts. “The partnership with Pelotero takes this to a new level as we can now deliver MPE insights and related programming to players at the touch of a button.”Through the Pelotero platform, organizations trained by MPE can now incorporate Motor Preference insights directly into player evaluations and development plans. Training cues, feedback, and workouts automatically reflect each athlete’s movement profile—allowing coaches across an entire organization to apply advanced movement science with confidence and consistency.“When you get athletes working in their Motor Preference profiles, it’s like magic - performance jumps, answers are revealed,” says Suzy Willemssen, head of the VA Glory softball organization and Pelotero user. “Pelotero being able to automatically build those considerations into the programming makes the Motor Preference data actionable for every coach in the organization, and puts our athletes in a better position to fulfill their potential.”The partnership represents a significant step forward in Pelotero’s broader vision for Player Intelligence: creating a system that understands how athletes move, learn, and improve—and uses that understanding to deliver truly personalized development at scale.About Motor Preferences LLCMotor Preferences™ Experts is the first & only performance company in the USA specializing in the revolutionary Motor Preferences™ approach - a game changing method that tailors training to each athlete’s unique neuro-biomechanical patterns. As the exclusive North American representative of Volodalen Lab, we bring cutting-edge expertise in movement science to help athletes optimize performance, reduce injury risk, and maximize efficiency.About PeloteroPelotero is the first player intelligence platform to leverage expertise, data, and AI to align players, parents, and coaches around a hyper personalized development experience. Its platform provides personalized analysis, instruction and development plans to support baseball and softball players in their mission to realize their full potential. More information can be found at www.pelotero.com

