FIBR Now Powers Career Opportunities for Fitness Professionals Across 44 Health & Wellness Brands

Nelson Spruce is the VP, Business/Product Development for FIBR. FIBR now serves 44 brands across studios, gyms, recovery centers and med spas. Regan Hahn is the VP, Recruiting and also the host of FIBR's popular and informative podcast The Fit Bridge.

FIBR, the leading fitness career platform, serves 44 brands across health and fitness studios, gyms, etc., connecting professionals with career opportunities.

Fitness careers are no longer defined by a certification or static job title. Pros want sustainability, diversified income, and a platform that helps with long-term, fulfilling careers. FIBR is it.” — William Coker, President and Co-Founder

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIBR , the leading career infrastructure platform for fitness professionals, today announced that it now serves 44 brands across health and fitness studios, gyms, recovery centers, and med spas, connecting trainers, coaches, and wellness experts with meaningful career opportunities that support long-term professional success.As the fitness industry rapidly evolves, FIBR is setting the standard for the next era of fitness professionals in 2026 and beyond. That means empowering talent with more than just certifications, and providing the tools, pathways, and opportunities needed to thrive in a dynamic, modern marketplace.“Fitness careers are no longer defined by a single certification or a static job title,” said William Coker, President and Co-Founder of FIBR. “Today’s professionals want sustainability, diversified income, and a platform that helps them build long-term, fulfilling careers. FIBR delivers on that vision.”A New Benchmark for the Fitness WorkforceFIBR’s mission is to transform the way fitness professionals build careers, supporting them across every stage of growth, from first role to seasoned leader. With a network of 44 partner brands that span studios, gyms, recovery centers, and med spas, FIBR provides unmatched access to career opportunities tailored to each professional’s strengths and goals.Key differentiators of the FIBR platform include:While traditional paths focus on certification alone, FIBR equips professionals with career infrastructure including mentoring, career development tools, and placement support, all designed to foster long-term success.Sustainability and Professional LongevityFIBR emphasizes sustainable career models that go beyond short-term gigs, helping trainers and coaches build resilient careers that grow with them over time. This includes regular podcasts with leaders in the industry as well as informative and insightful blogs.Income DiversificationUnderstanding the evolving needs of modern fitness professionals, FIBR supports multiple income streams, from in-person coaching and digital training to specialized services within partner brands.Infrastructure for the Modern Fitness ProfessionalFIBR’s platform serves as a central hub where talent can explore opportunities, refine their professional identity, and connect with brands that value innovation, growth, and excellence.Positioned for the FutureAs demand for personalized fitness and holistic wellness continues to rise, FIBR is uniquely positioned to lead the industry into its next phase. One where professionals are valued partners in transforming health and wellbeing.“Our vision for 2026 is clear,” continued Coker. “We’re not just supporting jobs; we’re cultivating careers. FIBR is the infrastructure that allows fitness professionals to flourish, adapt, and elevate the industry as a whole.”About FIBRFIBR is the premier career platform for fitness and wellness professionals, connecting talent with top brands across studios, gyms, recovery centers, and med spas. By focusing on long-term career development, income diversification, and sustainable growth, FIBR empowers professionals to build meaningful, successful careers in the modern fitness landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.