Dr. Claudio Cerullo Receives Contribution on Behalf of Teach Anti-Bullying from ShopRite’s Ravitz Family Cares Program

The strategic community partnership expands anti-bullying initiatives across South Jersey with strengthened education for students, educators, and families.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Claudio Cerullo , founder of Teach Anti-Bullying, received a significant donation on behalf of the organization from ShopRite’s Ravitz Family Cares Program, strengthening the organization’s ability to support children, families, and schools across the South Jersey region. This contribution will directly fund the expansion of evidence-based anti-bullying initiatives, including student-focused prevention programs, professional in-service workshops for educators, and parent education and support programming.Through this support, Teach Anti-Bullying will continue to equip teachers with practical tools to recognize, prevent, and respond to bullying behaviors, while also empowering parents with strategies to advocate for their children and foster safe, respectful home and school environments. Most importantly, the donation helps ensure that children and families in South Jersey have greater access to comprehensive, community-centered resources that promote empathy, accountability, and long-term cultural change within schools.“This generous support from ShopRite’s Ravitz Family Cares Program allows us to expand our mission and reach more children, families, and educators with meaningful, evidence-based anti-bullying programs,” says Dr. Claudio Cerullo. When schools, parents, and communities work together, we create safer environments where every child feels seen, supported, and valued.”Partnerships are essential to advancing effective anti-bullying prevention because no single organization can address the issue in isolation. Strong collaborations between nonprofits, schools, families, and community-based organizations create a shared responsibility for student safety and well-being. These partnerships allow resources, expertise, and perspectives to be aligned, resulting in more comprehensive and sustainable programming.Community and corporate partnerships, such as those with local businesses and family-focused foundations, also expand reach and impact by providing the financial support and visibility needed to bring evidence-based programs to underserved areas. Most importantly, partnerships reinforce a unified message: preventing bullying is a collective effort, and lasting cultural change occurs when communities work together to support children, educators, and families.This partnership will expand Teach Anti-Bullying’s market presence in several strategic ways. First, alignment with a highly visible and trusted community partner such as ShopRite’s Ravitz Family Cares Program increases organizational credibility and brand recognition across the South Jersey region. Association with a respected family-centered initiative reinforces Teach Anti-Bullying’s position as a credible, evidence-based provider of prevention and intervention programming.By expanding student programming, educator in-service workshops, and parent education offerings, Teach Anti-Bullying can scale its programs and enter additional school districts and community settings, increasing geographic reach and audience penetration. Each new school, workshop, or parent engagement session serves as a touchpoint that introduces the organization to new stakeholders, including administrators, school boards, and community leaders.Further, the partnership creates organic referral and visibility opportunities. Community-based collaborations generate word-of-mouth advocacy, media interest, and cross-promotion through partner networks. This strengthens Teach Anti-Bullying’s presence as a service provider as well as a recognized regional leader in bullying prevention, positioning the organization for future partnerships, grants, and long-term growth.About Teach Anti-BullyingTeach Anti-Bullying is a nonprofit organization committed to preventing bullying and fostering positive school climates through comprehensive, evidence-based programming. Serving schools, families, and communities, the organization delivers student-focused prevention initiatives, professional development for educators, and parent education and support programs. Teach Anti-Bullying emphasizes collaboration among schools, families, and community partners to promote empathy, accountability, and lasting cultural change. Through education, advocacy, and partnership, Teach Anti-Bullying works to ensure that every child has access to safe, respectful, and supportive learning environments.Dr. Claudio Cerullo is a nationally recognized advocate, educator, and thought leader in bullying prevention and school culture transformation. As the Founder of Teach Anti-Bullying, Dr. Cerullo has dedicated his career to advancing evidence-based strategies that address bullying through prevention, accountability, and community collaboration. His work focuses on equipping students, educators, and families with practical tools to create safer, more inclusive learning environments. Dr. Cerullo frequently collaborates with schools, community organizations, and policymakers to promote long-term cultural change rooted in empathy, responsibility, and student well-being.

For more news and information about Dr. Claudio Cerullo, please visit https://drclaudiocerullo.com For more information on Teach Anti-Bullying, visit https://teachantibullying.org/

