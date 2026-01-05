Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Gino Chiappetta, Spine Surgeon with Expertise in Cervical, Thoracic & Lumbar Surgery

Alliance Orthopedics is excited to welcome Dr. Gino Chiappetta, M.D., to its team of distinguished providers.

FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics is excited to welcome Dr. Gino Chiappetta , M.D., to its team of distinguished providers. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon with specialized expertise in spine surgery and orthopedic trauma, Dr. Chiappetta brings nearly two decades of experience in restoring function and alleviating pain through advanced surgical care.Dr. Chiappetta earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and his medical degree from UMDNJ–Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, followed by fellowship training in spine surgery at the Spine Institute of New York at Beth Israel Medical Center.Dr. Chiappetta is fellowship-trained in all aspects of spine surgery and has personally performed thousands of procedures across the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine. His surgical repertoire includes discectomy, cervical and lumbar disc replacement, anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), laminectomy, spinal fusions, scoliosis correction, and complex trauma and tumor-related procedures. He performs over 300 spine surgeries annually, serving patients with both common and complex spinal conditions.In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Chiappetta holds an academic appointment as a Clinical Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, where he has trained residents and medical students for over a decade. His commitment to research and evidence-based care is reflected in a strong portfolio of published articles and national presentations.Dr. Chiappetta’s excellence in surgical care and patient outcomes has earned him repeated recognition, including:- Patients’ Choice Award- NJ Monthly Jersey Choice Top Doctor (2015 to 2025)- NJ Top Doctor- Jersey’s Best Top Doctors (Castle Connolly)- Select Surgeons Bone & Joint Award – Spine Surgery (2019 to 2025)Areas of Expertise: Spinal fusion (ACDF, TLIF, ALIF, LLIF, XLIF)- Disc replacement- Decompression & laminectomy procedures- Revision spine surgery and deformity correction“Gino Chiappetta brings over 18 years of excellence in delivering elite spine care. We are elated for him to join our incredible spine team and help us continue to build the best patient-centered spine program in the country,” said Bryant Acquaro, Alliance’s Director of Clinical Operations.Dr. Chiappetta is committed to delivering comprehensive, compassionate care and remains at the forefront of advancements in spine and orthopedic trauma surgery.About Alliance Orthopedics:Alliance Orthopedics is New Jersey’s leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with eight locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and its comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com

