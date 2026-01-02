Foster Crown Enters 2026 as the Nation’s First Physician Representation Firm for Locum Tenens and Direct Contracting

Foster Crown's CEO Foster Crown

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster Crown, a healthcare management and consulting firm, is entering 2026 with a bold and unprecedented model that is reshaping how physicians engage with hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. Foster Crown is the only firm in the United States exclusively known for representing physicians—rather than facilities—in locum tenens, Professional Services Agreements (PSAs), and direct contracting opportunities.

For decades, physicians navigating locum tenens or contract-based work have been forced to negotiate alone or through staffing firms whose interests are primarily aligned with facilities. Foster Crown’s physician-representation model changes that dynamic entirely by placing advocacy, transparency, and physician interests at the center of every engagement.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Steve T. May, Founder and CEO of Foster Crown. “Hospitals recognize the value of working with a firm that delivers vetted, career-managed physicians, while physicians finally have someone in their corner—someone whose sole responsibility is to negotiate fairly, advocate relentlessly, and represent their professional and financial interests.”

From initial contract review to rate negotiations, malpractice structuring, scheduling, and long-term career strategy, Foster Crown acts as a dedicated representative for independent contractor physicians across the United States. This approach provides physicians with leverage, clarity, and protection—while offering hospitals a more stable, accountable, and relationship-driven alternative to traditional staffing models.

Hospitals partnering with Foster Crown benefit from improved physician satisfaction, reduced turnover, and streamlined communication, while physicians gain confidence knowing their contracts, compensation, and working conditions are being handled by a firm aligned exclusively with their interests.

As healthcare systems continue to face staffing shortages, rising costs, and growing physician burnout, Foster Crown’s physician-first representation model offers a sustainable and ethical path forward—one that prioritizes patient care by first protecting the physicians who deliver it.

About Foster Crown

Foster Crown is a boutique healthcare management and consulting firm specializing in physician representation, locum tenens management, and direct contracting solutions. Known for its high-touch, transparent, and physician-first approach, Foster Crown serves hospitals, healthcare systems, and independent physicians nationwide across surgical, medical, and outpatient specialties.

