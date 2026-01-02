Green Revolution Expands into New York with Fast-Acting 3:1 Cannabinoid Ratio Edibles and Wellness Products

Fast Acting THC Product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Revolution , a nationally recognized cannabis wellness company founded in Washington State in 2014, has officially expanded its award-winning product line into New York. Known for its precision cannabinoid formulations and fast-acting delivery technology, the brand is launching its popular 3:1 product collection across markets in Upper Manhattan, Queens, and The Bronx, providing New York consumers with targeted cannabis wellness options built around minor cannabinoids.Green Revolution specializes in functional cannabis wellness solutions designed to support sleep, relaxation, energy, focus, and mood balance. The company’s 3:1 formulations emphasize the benefits of cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC paired with THC to deliver purpose-driven effects supported by thoughtfully engineered ratios.“Our mission has always been to help people live healthier, happier, more positive lives through trusted cannabis wellness innovations,” said Leo Shlovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Green Revolution. “Expanding into New York means making that mission more accessible. We’re excited to introduce consumers to high-quality, fast-acting cannabis products built with intention, consistency, and uncompromising standards.”Purpose-Driven 3:1 Products Debuting in New YorkGreen Revolution’s New York lineup will include multiple functional 3:1 edible product offerings, each crafted with its proprietary TLC™ (Terpene Love Cannabinoid) formulation philosophy, pairing cannabinoids with specific terpene and ratio profiles to support tailored experiences. Products are also engineered using nano-emulsion technology to promote improved bioavailability and faster onset times.Key products include:• Watermelon Kiwi (FLY) – 3:1 CBG:THC GummiesDesigned to support clarity, balance, and focus.• Strawberry Lime (ELEVATE) – 3:1 CBC:THC GummiesCrafted to help uplift mood and energize the day.• Blackberry Punch (CHILL) – 3:1 CBN:THC GummiesFormulated for deep relaxation and wind-down support.Each product reflects Green Revolution’s commitment to consumer-centric experience design, pairing cannabinoid science with approachable, enjoyable formats.Premium Quality, Unmatched Consistency, and Trusted StandardsGreen Revolution has built its reputation on precision, consistency, and uncompromising quality control. The company operates with pharmaceutical-grade process discipline, mirroring standards found in medical device manufacturing environments.Green Revolution products undergo:Independent Quality Oversight at every stageExtensive Multi-Phase Testing , including up to four Phase 3 tests prior to shelf placementVerification for Safety & Purity, including screening for pesticides, heavy metals, toxins, and residualsKosher, Vegan, & Cruelty-Free Production StandardsThird-Party Audits & Certifications, including “Clean Green” manufacturing facility certification“If federal regulation entered the cannabis space tomorrow, we believe the Green Revolution would stand as the example for what responsible, transparent, and advanced cannabis manufacturing should look like,” added Shlovsky. “We built this company to be future-proof, because consumers deserve products they can rely on.”A Brand Recognized for Innovation and ExcellenceOver the last decade, Green Revolution has gained widespread recognition across Washington and California, earning top honors at leading industry competitions, including:Seattle Sun Cup • Dope Magazine Awards • Craft Cannabis Cup • WeedCon Cup • Seattle Sun CupThe brand’s Doozies line has earned multiple “Best Edible” titles, while standout innovations such as the Avocado Oil Tincture and Solace Topical have secured top industry accolades. Even mainstream media has taken notice, Forbes has highlighted Green Revolution products among the finest in the cannabis marketplace.Bringing New York Consumers Trusted Cannabis WellnessWith this expansion, Green Revolution continues its commitment to making premium cannabis wellness accessible while supporting cannabis education, responsible consumption, and community advancement. Green Revolution products will be available at select licensed New York retailers, with additional distribution expansions to follow.About Green RevolutionFounded in 2014 in Washington State, Green Revolution is a cannabis wellness company dedicated to improving quality of life through innovative, reliable, and purpose-built cannabis products. Guided by a mission to help people live healthier, happier, and more positive lives, Green Revolution combines rigorous scientific discipline, premium ingredients, advanced nano-emulsion technology, and industry-leading quality standards to deliver consistent, trusted experiences. Green Revolution products are vegan, Kosher, cruelty-free, extensively tested, and recognized nationwide for excellence and consumer trust.Experience Your Moments, with the Green Revolution.For more information about Green Revolution, its THC products, and its quality standards, visit https://greenrevolution.com

