ProFirst Training and Consulting Marks Record Year in Police Background Investigations in 2025

Record year highlighted by high-volume police background investigations, new public safety clients, and remote CVSA innovations

Strong hiring practices strengthen public trust, reduce risk, and save agencies time and resources. Our growth reflects departments choosing consistency, transparency, and defensible hiring standards.” — John Pallas-CEO ProFirst Training

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProFirst Training and Consulting, LLC, a national provider of police and public safety background investigation services, announced record growth in 2025 driven by major contracts, new public safety clients, and expanded screening technology.In 2025, ProFirst Training and Consulting completed more than 600 comprehensive police background investigations for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, supporting large-scale law enforcement hiring with consistent, professional, and compliant investigative services.The company also secured new public safety clients, including Dona Ana County, New Mexico, where ProFirst now provides comprehensive background investigations for fire department and detention center personnel. This expansion reflects increasing demand among public safety agencies for experienced third-party partners capable of supporting high-risk hiring decisions while reducing strain on internal resources.To further modernize public safety hiring, ProFirst introduced remote and in person CVSA (Computer Voice Stress Analysis) deception detection examinations for public safety applicants as well as enhanced social media investigations. This capability allows agencies to maintain rigorous applicant screening standards while improving efficiency and expanding access to qualified candidates regardless of geographic location.ProFirst Training and Consulting specializes in police background investigations, public safety hiring consulting, CVSA examinations, and background investigator training for agencies across the United States.“Our continued growth reflects the trust agencies place in our experience and professionalism,” said John Pallas, Founder and Principal of ProFirst Training and Consulting. “Strong hiring practices are foundational to public trust. Our growth reflects a shared commitment with our partner agencies to transparency, consistency, and integrity in public safety hiring, while also easing the operational and financial burden placed on internal staff.”About ProFirst Training and Consulting, LLCProFirst Training and Consulting, LLC provides police background investigations, public safety background screening, CVSA examinations, investigator training, and consulting services to law enforcement and public safety agencies nationwide.For more information, visit https://www.profirsttraining.com or contact Info@ProFirstTraining.comor 888-477-2526.

