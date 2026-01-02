The Hayden Foundation Highlights a Year of Community Investment Across Rhode Island

Hayden Foundation Executive Director, George Panichas, Visits San Miguel School in Providence, Rhode Island Painted by a Sophia Academy graduate, this mural was photographed during the Hayden Foundation’s visit and reflects the lasting impact of the school’s emphasis on creativity, confidence, and self-expression. Hayden Foundation of Rhode Island

Nearly $1 million awarded in 2025 to support education, workforce development, and animal welfare initiatives statewide

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now that 2025 has come to a close, the Hayden Foundation of Rhode Island is reflecting on another year of meaningful community investment, awarding nearly $1 million in grants to support educational and animal welfare initiatives across the state.Throughout 2025, the Foundation funded organizations addressing critical needs through hands-on education, scholarship access, workforce development, and animal welfare. Each grant represented more than financial support—it reflected a shared commitment to long-term, community-centered impact and measurable outcomes for Rhode Islanders.“Our Board of Directors remains deeply committed to the Foundation’s mission, as established by Don and Elaine Hayden, to strengthen Rhode Island—the place we call home,” said George Panichas, Executive Director of the Hayden Foundation. “Whether through education, workforce training, or animal welfare, we are proud to support organizations that are creating real, lasting change across the state.”In 2025, the Hayden Foundation supported more than twenty organizations advancing educational opportunity and animal welfare statewide. As part of its year-end giving, the Foundation awarded additional grants to the following institutions: San Miguel School (Providence, RI): Funding to further the school’s mission of providing a rigorous, faith-based education to young men in need, supporting academic programming and student services that foster leadership, personal growth, and long-term success. Sophia Academy (Providence, RI): Support for the all-girls middle school dedicated to empowering young women through academic excellence, leadership development, and character formation, strengthening programs that build confidence and prepare students for future educational opportunities.United Theatre Music School (Westerly, RI): Funding to support the historic theatre’s role as a cultural and artistic hub, helping maintain access to music instruction throughout southern Rhode Island.The Foundation also invested in experiential, community-based learning through its support of the Providence Children’s Museum, where grant funding enhanced interactive exhibits and hands-on programming designed to foster curiosity, creativity, and early learning for children and families across the state.“These grants reflect the Board’s continued focus on investing in organizations that deliver meaningful, long-term impact,” Panichas added. “As we close out the year, we are proud to deepen our support of initiatives that broaden opportunity and strengthen communities throughout Rhode Island.”For more information about the Hayden Foundation of Rhode Island and its mission, visit www.haydenfoundation-ri.org or follow the Foundation on social media.

