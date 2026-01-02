Ottawa Infotainment and Pektron Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Modular SDV Architectures with DragonFire-Compatible ECUs

We are delighted to collaborate with Ottawa Infotainment in integrating our modules cleanly into modern SDV architectures to provide a strong foundation for future development” — Darrin Bruce, Vice President of U.S. Operations at Pektron

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (OI), known for its software excellence in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), announced today a strategic collaboration with Pektron Group Ltd., a global leader in automotive-grade electronics engineering and manufacturing. The partnership marks a meaningful step in OI’s evolution, expanding from cockpit and IVI software into broader electrical and electronics (EE) architecture support for next generation Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).Together, the companies are introducing a DragonFire-Compatible architecture concept that will allow Pektron’s ECUs, including its industry leading NFC and keyless entry systems, to integrate seamlessly with Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire OS and DragonFire Pro and Spark compute platforms.The collaboration will be introduced jointly at CES 2026 in the West Hall and will continue to grow with deeper technical demonstrations throughout 2026.The Industry Problem: Bringing Body Electronics Into Modern SDV ArchitecturesAs the industry moves toward more centralized compute, automakers still depend on a broad set of distributed ECUs for essential body functions. These include:• Body & Security Controllers• Infotainment• Door electronics and NFC keyless entry• Power liftgate controllers• Seat modules• Tire pressure systems• Lighting control modules• Roof controllersThese systems are fundamental to every vehicle, yet each typically requires custom integration work. This slows development, increases cost, and creates fragmentation in architectures that manufacturers are attempting to standardize.Ottawa Infotainment CEO Sean Hazaray noted that automakers are seeking a simpler and more modular approach.“Manufacturers want to simplify their electrical systems while keeping the flexibility to adapt across trims and platforms. Pektron already builds high quality modules for keyless entry, lighting, doors, liftgates, and many other body systems. Making these compatible with DragonFire OS gives OEMs a modular foundation for SDV development that reduces complexity instead of adding to it.”Why Pektron’s Engineering Leadership MattersPektron has built its reputation on designing and manufacturing custom automotive electronics for some of the world’s most demanding vehicle programs. Their expertise spans body controllers, lighting ECUs, HVAC modules, seat electronics, and their advanced NFC passive entry systems. This combination of breadth and depth gives automakers a unified electronics supplier capable of supporting multiple subsystems within the same EE architecture.Pektron’s lighting division is especially relevant as lighting becomes a core signaling and communication element in SDV and EV platforms. Their proven reliability and manufacturing rigor make them ideal partners for architectures that must be both flexible and durable.According to Darrin Bruce, Vice President of U.S. Operations at Pektron, the collaboration aligns with where the industry is headed.“Pektron has a 60 year history of designing, developing and manufacturing robust electronics for on-highway and off-highway markets, providing reliable systems across multiple industries. Our strengths in body electronics, domain controls, keyless entry, and lighting fit naturally into the latest SDV market trends. We are delighted to collaborate with Ottawa Infotainment in integrating our modules cleanly into modern SDV architectures to provide a strong foundation for future development.”A Modular SDV Architecture Built on DragonFire OSThe goal of the collaboration is to give automakers a standardized interface that allows Pektron modules to plug into DragonFire OS without custom engineering for every program. This creates a unified EE architecture that is:• More modular• Easier to scale across trims• Simplified in wiring and integration• Faster to validate• Configurable for different vehicle programsOttawa Infotainment CTO Jon Hacker reinforced the value for automakers adopting zone based and centralized compute designs.“The SDV shift requires centralized compute, yet OEMs still need configurable modules for doors, seats, lighting, liftgates, and many other systems. Pektron’s portfolio is one of the strongest in the industry. When these modules become compatible with DragonFire OS, OEMs gain a scalable architecture that reduces engineering effort while giving them more control over how they design their vehicles.”CES 2026: Introducing the CollaborationAt CES, Ottawa Infotainment and Pektron will introduce the collaboration, outline the first categories of Pektron modules scheduled for DragonFire-Compatible support, and preview how these systems align with future SDV architecture roadmaps. The CES presence is an introductory step, with additional technical demonstrations planned throughout 2026.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment develops next generation digital cockpit systems, production ready domain controllers, and SDV compute platforms for global automotive manufacturers. DragonFire OS powers advanced infotainment, cluster, and body control functions, and the company’s DragonFire Pro and Spark controllers are deployed in production programs. Ottawa Infotainment is focused on enabling modular, scalable, and software driven electrical architectures that support the industry’s transition to SDVs.About PektronPektron is a global leader in custom automotive electronics engineering with deep expertise across keyless entry and NFC systems, lighting, ECUs, body controllers, and mission critical vehicle electronics. The company is recognized for its vertically integrated UK manufacturing operations and its long standing partnerships with premium global automotive brands.

