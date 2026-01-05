OKNO Investments Launches the First AI Marketing Ecosystem Built for 10X Growth

Gilberto Marcano, Founder and Principal Digital Consultant at OKNO Investments.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKNO Investments Announces the Launch of the First AI Marketing Ecosystem to Deliver 10X Growth, Lower Costs, and Faster Results for Businesses

OKNO Investments LLC, a South Florida based small business development company, today unveiled the official launch of its transformative AI-powered marketing solutions, the first of its kind designed to 10X results, reduce the high costs of traditional marketing services, and accelerate execution for clients across industries.

The AI marketing ecosystem services combine advanced artificial intelligence tools with proven marketing, sales, and creative systems to fundamentally shift how businesses acquire customers and grow revenue. Through specialized divisions—OKNO Digital, PsychInteractive, and MediaGrowthGurus—OKNO replaces outdated agency models with streamlined, results-driven systems tailored for the digital age.

“Traditional marketing agencies have historically charged high retainers, delivered slow turnaround times, and produced inconsistent results,” said Gilberto Marcano, Founder of OKNO Investments LLC. “It was the release of the iPhone that reshaped our entire industry and service offering over a decade ago. Today, AI presents that same disruptive opportunity. We transformed our services to harness AI not just as a tool, but as the core engine for smarter, faster, and more affordable growth.”

A cornerstone of this launch is its recent case study with Altitude Trampoline Parks, where OKNO’s AI-driven growth engine delivered exceptional results. OKNO helped multiple Altitude franchise locations achieve over 1,000% Return On Ad Spend (ROAS), significantly increase sales by over 75% in the first year, dramatically improve key engagement metrics like email open rates (from under 0.5% to over 20%), and significantly increase sales and conversions by optimizing acquisition and retention strategies.

“By shifting the focus from clicks to real sales and embedding automation that drives repeat purchases and bookings, we’ve enabled business owners to view marketing as a growth center rather than a cost center,” added Marcano.

OKNO’s AI Marketing Agency ecosystem includes:

OKNO Digital – AI marketing team engineered to replace outdated, expensive marketing models.

MediaGrowthGurus – AI-powered demand generation, paid media, GEO/SEO, and conversion optimization to drive predictable lead flow and revenue growth.

PsychInteractive – AI-accelerated creative production, web design, and video animations that shorten delivery timelines and increase customer engagement.

Any business owner looking to grow sales by streamlining their marketing and sales with a fast, highly personalized, AI-driven team can start by visiting https://oknoinvestments.com/contact and requesting a short introductory meeting.

This quick conversation helps us understand your goals and determine whether we’re the right fit for your business. OKNO is not a software platform—we’re a hands-on team that leverages multiple AI tools and technologies behind the scenes to deliver data-driven strategies.

About OKNO Investments LLC

OKNO Investments LLC is a growth-focused company dedicated to reinventing marketing, sales, and business development through innovative, Acquisition, Retention and AI-powered solutions. By leading with results, reducing traditional agency inefficiencies, and accelerating execution, OKNO helps businesses achieve scalable growth faster and more efficiently.

