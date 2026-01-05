Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark Honored with Crystal Award by Hispanic Media’s El Sol Newspaper

Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark

Hispanic Media’s El Sol Newspaper Recognizes Harvard-Trained Cardiologist for Expanding Equitable Cardiovascular Care and Championing Latino Health Outcomes

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD, FACC, a Harvard-trained interventional cardiologist and founder of Amavita Heart and Vascular Health, has been honored with the prestigious Crystal Award by Hispanic Media’s El Sol Newspaper. The award recognizes his exceptional leadership, innovation in cardiovascular medicine, and lasting impact on heart health within South Florida’s Latino and diverse communities.

Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues at the award ceremony, Dr. Martinez-Clark expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and the community that has supported his journey.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honor because it speaks to the core of my life’s work helping people live longer, healthier lives,” said Dr. Martinez-Clark. “I’m grateful to my family, my patients, and my incredible team at Amavita for their trust and inspiration. This recognition belongs to all of us who believe in advancing healthcare through compassion, innovation, and community.”

Dr. Martinez-Clark’s influence extends well beyond the clinical setting. Earlier in 2025, he opened Miami-Dade County’s first dedicated cardiovascular ambulatory surgery center (ASC) a major milestone in outpatient cardiovascular care. The 15,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, located at 9408 SW 87th Avenue, Suite 303, within the award-winning Med Square Health campus in Kendall, is designed to deliver same day cardiovascular and vascular interventions.

Equipped with robotic-assisted surgical technology, advanced intravascular imaging, and 3D echocardiography, the center is redefining outpatient cardiovascular treatment by reducing recovery times, lowering healthcare costs, and improving patient outcomes in a modern, patient-centered environment.

As the founder of Amavita Heart and Vascular Health, Dr. Martinez-Clark has dedicated his career to providing cutting-edge, compassionate cardiovascular care throughout South Florida. With more than 26 years of clinical experience, his commitment to innovation, equity, and community health continues to shape the future of cardiovascular medicine.

About Amavita Heart and Vascular Health

Amavita Heart and Vascular Health is a leading cardiovascular practice in South Florida, dedicated to advanced prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart and vascular disease. Founded by Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, Amavita combines state-of-the-art technology with compassionate, patient-centered care to improve outcomes and eliminate disparities in cardiovascular health.



