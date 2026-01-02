GTELP Releases Official 2026 Test Schedule With Weekly and Biweekly Dates Worldwide

ITSC, G-TELP LOGO

GTELP announces its official 2026 test schedule with 44 administrations, offering year-round testing, predictable registration, and fast score results.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Test of English Language Proficiency (GTELP) has officially announced its 2026 test schedule, confirming 44 regular test administrations from January to December 2026. The schedule provides test takers, schools, and partner institutions with predictable, frequent opportunities to take GTELP examinations throughout the year.The first GTELP test of 2026 will be held on January 14, with the final administration scheduled for December 16, 2026. Each test date follows a clearly defined registration window and a rapid score release timeline.“Publishing the full test calendar allows students and institutions to plan their academic and professional pathways well in advance,” said Director of Testing Services at GTELP. “Our 2026 schedule reflects GTELP’s commitment to accessibility, transparency, and timely results.” GTELP 2026 Test Schedule (Regular Administrations)Test No. Test Date Score Release36th January 14, 2026 January 20, 202637th January 21, 2026 January 27, 202638th January 28, 2026 February 3, 202639th February 4, 2026 February 10, 202640th February 11, 2026 February 17, 202641st February 25, 2026 March 3, 202642nd March 4, 2026 March 10, 202643rd March 11, 2026 March 17, 202644th March 18, 2026 March 24, 202645th March 25, 2026 March 31, 202646th April 1, 2026 April 7, 202647th April 8, 2026 April 14, 202648th April 15, 2026 April 21, 202649th April 22, 2026 April 28, 202650th May 6, 2026 May 12, 202651st May 13, 2026 May 19, 202652nd May 20, 2026 May 26, 202653rd May 27, 2026 June 2, 202654th June 3, 2026 June 9, 202655th June 10, 2026 June 16, 202656th June 17, 2026 June 23, 202657th June 24, 2026 June 30, 202658th July 1, 2026 July 7, 202659th July 8, 2026 July 14, 202660th July 15, 2026 July 21, 202661st July 22, 2026 July 28, 202662nd August 5, 2026 August 11, 202663rd August 12, 2026 August 18, 202664th August 19, 2026 August 25, 202665th August 26, 2026 September 1, 202666th September 2, 2026 September 8, 202667th September 9, 2026 September 15, 202668th September 16, 2026 September 22, 202669th October 7, 2026 October 13, 202670th October 14, 2026 October 20, 202671st October 21, 2026 October 27, 202672nd October 28, 2026 November 3, 202673rd November 4, 2026 November 10, 202674th November 11, 2026 November 17, 202675th November 18, 2026 November 24, 202676th November 25, 2026 December 1, 202677th December 2, 2026 December 8, 202678th December 9, 2026 December 15, 202679th December 16, 2026 December 22, 2026Registration and Test Information• Regular registration opens approximately 25 days before each test date• Late registration is available closer to the test date, subject to availability• GTELP offers GST, GWT, GBST, and GBWT examinations• Test fees range from USD 100 to USD 150 (late registration fees apply)Complete registration details and official deadlines are available on the GTELP website.About G-TELP:The Global Test of English Language Proficiency (G-TELP) is a reliable, globally recognized English proficiency test used by schools, companies, and government agencies worldwide. Developed by the International Testing Services Center, G-TELP delivers accurate and dependable evaluations tailored to various proficiency levels, with a strong commitment to reliability and accessibility.

