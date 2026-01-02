GTELP Releases Official 2026 Test Schedule With Weekly and Biweekly Dates Worldwide
GTELP announces its official 2026 test schedule with 44 administrations, offering year-round testing, predictable registration, and fast score results.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Test of English Language Proficiency (GTELP) has officially announced its 2026 test schedule, confirming 44 regular test administrations from January to December 2026. The schedule provides test takers, schools, and partner institutions with predictable, frequent opportunities to take GTELP examinations throughout the year.
The first GTELP test of 2026 will be held on January 14, with the final administration scheduled for December 16, 2026. Each test date follows a clearly defined registration window and a rapid score release timeline.
“Publishing the full test calendar allows students and institutions to plan their academic and professional pathways well in advance,” said Director of Testing Services at GTELP. “Our 2026 schedule reflects GTELP’s commitment to accessibility, transparency, and timely results.”
GTELP 2026 Test Schedule (Regular Administrations)
Test No. Test Date Score Release
36th January 14, 2026 January 20, 2026
37th January 21, 2026 January 27, 2026
38th January 28, 2026 February 3, 2026
39th February 4, 2026 February 10, 2026
40th February 11, 2026 February 17, 2026
41st February 25, 2026 March 3, 2026
42nd March 4, 2026 March 10, 2026
43rd March 11, 2026 March 17, 2026
44th March 18, 2026 March 24, 2026
45th March 25, 2026 March 31, 2026
46th April 1, 2026 April 7, 2026
47th April 8, 2026 April 14, 2026
48th April 15, 2026 April 21, 2026
49th April 22, 2026 April 28, 2026
50th May 6, 2026 May 12, 2026
51st May 13, 2026 May 19, 2026
52nd May 20, 2026 May 26, 2026
53rd May 27, 2026 June 2, 2026
54th June 3, 2026 June 9, 2026
55th June 10, 2026 June 16, 2026
56th June 17, 2026 June 23, 2026
57th June 24, 2026 June 30, 2026
58th July 1, 2026 July 7, 2026
59th July 8, 2026 July 14, 2026
60th July 15, 2026 July 21, 2026
61st July 22, 2026 July 28, 2026
62nd August 5, 2026 August 11, 2026
63rd August 12, 2026 August 18, 2026
64th August 19, 2026 August 25, 2026
65th August 26, 2026 September 1, 2026
66th September 2, 2026 September 8, 2026
67th September 9, 2026 September 15, 2026
68th September 16, 2026 September 22, 2026
69th October 7, 2026 October 13, 2026
70th October 14, 2026 October 20, 2026
71st October 21, 2026 October 27, 2026
72nd October 28, 2026 November 3, 2026
73rd November 4, 2026 November 10, 2026
74th November 11, 2026 November 17, 2026
75th November 18, 2026 November 24, 2026
76th November 25, 2026 December 1, 2026
77th December 2, 2026 December 8, 2026
78th December 9, 2026 December 15, 2026
79th December 16, 2026 December 22, 2026
Registration and Test Information
• Regular registration opens approximately 25 days before each test date
• Late registration is available closer to the test date, subject to availability
• GTELP offers GST, GWT, GBST, and GBWT examinations
• Test fees range from USD 100 to USD 150 (late registration fees apply)
Complete registration details and official deadlines are available on the GTELP website.
About G-TELP:
The Global Test of English Language Proficiency (G-TELP) is a reliable, globally recognized English proficiency test used by schools, companies, and government agencies worldwide. Developed by the International Testing Services Center, G-TELP delivers accurate and dependable evaluations tailored to various proficiency levels, with a strong commitment to reliability and accessibility.
Sophie Fla
International Testing Services Center (ITSC) Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.