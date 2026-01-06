Rewarding Travel Love to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris, London, and Florence

Love to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris (London, or Florence) participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn a 3 Day Trip and Stay at The sweetest Hotel www.LovetoCelebrate WomensDay.com Passion + Purpose + Play! Love to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris March 8, 2027 participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn a 3 Day Trip and stay at The sweetest Hotel www.LovetoCelebrateWomensDay.com Passion + Purpose + Play! Love to Celebrate Women's Day in Florence, London, Paris participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn a 3 Day Trip and stay at The sweetest Hotel www.LovetoCelebrateWomensDay.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good launches sweet community reward; " Love to Celebrate Women's Day (in Florence, London, and Paris)."For the past seven years, Recruiting for Good has sponsored meaningful parties to celebrate Women's Day in LA.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "To improve the quality of life for talented professionals in The U.S. that have made a difference for the last 10 years; Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with Three-Days to Party Trips to Celebrate Women's Day in Florence, London & Paris! Share sweet experiences that connect men and women, transforms life and brings forth more meaning!"How to Earn a 3 Days to Party Trip to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris (March 8th, 2027)?Pre-requisite: staffing agency, Recruiting for Good only rewards referrals for talented professionals, who have also made a difference for 10 years.Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program before May 1st, 2026.Carlos Cymerman adds; "For the next three years we'll be rewarding 3 days to party trips to 3 cities (Paris in 2027, London in 2028, and Florence in 2029); join us to Celebrate Women's Day and Party for Good!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Recruiting for Good serves professionals who have made a difference for 10 years; thru The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful perks and treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!"To improve the quality of life for professionals in The U.S. that have made a difference for the last 10 years; Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with Three-Days to Party Trips to Celebrate Women's Day in Florence, London & Paris! Share sweet experiences that connect men and women, transform life and bring forth more meaning!"Love to Celebrate Women's Day in Florence, London, and Paris? Join the Club. Recruiting for Good is Rewarding referrals with meaningful 3-day trips for the next three years to 3 cities (Paris in 2027, London in 2028, and Florence in 2029); join us to Celebrate Women's Day and Party for Good! To learn more visit www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

