Shades by Matiss Announces Elite 3 Pro as Recipient of the 2025 Excellence in Representation Award

Elite 3 Pro

This annual recognition honors outstanding partners who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, expertise, and brand advocacy within the industry.

Their professionalism and dedication to our brand have played a key role in strengthening our dealer relationships and elevating the Shades by Matiss experience.”
— Geremie Giancola, Senior Vice President of Shades by Matiss.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite 3 Pro was chosen for their exceptional performance throughout the year, demonstrating deep product knowledge, strong and consistent dealer engagement, and unwavering support of the Shades by Matiss brand. Their commitment to excellence and alignment with brand values have made a meaningful impact across the market.

Elite 3 Pro consistently sets the benchmark for what effective representation should look like in our industry.

Shades by Matiss looks forward to building on this successful collaboration and continuing its partnership with Elite 3 Pro into 2026 and beyond.

For more information about Shades by Matiss and its partner network, visit www.shadesbymatiss.com

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


