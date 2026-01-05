Intelligent Audit Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Growth and Strategic Vision

Megan Bishop, Chief Commercial Officer (left); Paul Finley, Chief Operating Officer (right)

Appointments of Megan Bishop as Chief Commercial Officer and Paul Finley as Chief Operating Officer strengthen commercial strategy and operational execution

These leadership appointments reflect the evolution of our business and our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our clients.” — Hannah Testani, CEO, Intelligent Audit

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit today announced key leadership appointments designed to support the company’s continued growth and long-term strategic vision. Megan Bishop has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a role that reflects both her proven leadership and the significant impact she has made across the organization. Over the years, Megan has played a pivotal role in advancing Intelligent Audit’s commercial strategy, strengthening client relationships, and driving meaningful results. As CCO, Megan will continue to shape and scale the company’s commercial efforts as Intelligent Audit enters its next phase of growth.In parallel, Paul Finley has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he will focus on aligning operations, systems, and teams to support the company’s expanding footprint. Paul brings a wealth of operational expertise and institutional knowledge, making him uniquely positioned to ensure Intelligent Audit continues to operate efficiently while scaling responsibly. In this role, Paul will concentrate on optimizing processes and execution to support the company and its customers.“These leadership appointments reflect the evolution of our business and our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our clients,” said Hannah Testani, Chief Executive Officer. “Megan and Paul each bring unique strengths to their positions, and together they will help drive Intelligent Audit forward with clarity and focus.”Intelligent Audit remains focused on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to its clients, and these leadership changes reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is the leading provider of freight audit, business intelligence, and transportation spend optimization solutions. Since 1996, the company has helped shippers recover costs, gain visibility, and improve performance across their shipping network. With a focus on strategic AI implementation, advanced analytics, and real-time visibility, Intelligent Audit empowers customers to reduce spend, improve service levels, and make smarter transportation decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.