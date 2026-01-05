Intelligent Audit Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Growth and Strategic Vision
Appointments of Megan Bishop as Chief Commercial Officer and Paul Finley as Chief Operating Officer strengthen commercial strategy and operational execution
In parallel, Paul Finley has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he will focus on aligning operations, systems, and teams to support the company’s expanding footprint. Paul brings a wealth of operational expertise and institutional knowledge, making him uniquely positioned to ensure Intelligent Audit continues to operate efficiently while scaling responsibly. In this role, Paul will concentrate on optimizing processes and execution to support the company and its customers.
“These leadership appointments reflect the evolution of our business and our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our clients,” said Hannah Testani, Chief Executive Officer. “Megan and Paul each bring unique strengths to their positions, and together they will help drive Intelligent Audit forward with clarity and focus.”
Intelligent Audit remains focused on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to its clients, and these leadership changes reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence.
About Intelligent Audit
Intelligent Audit is the leading provider of freight audit, business intelligence, and transportation spend optimization solutions. Since 1996, the company has helped shippers recover costs, gain visibility, and improve performance across their shipping network. With a focus on strategic AI implementation, advanced analytics, and real-time visibility, Intelligent Audit empowers customers to reduce spend, improve service levels, and make smarter transportation decisions.
Amanda Polk
Intelligent Audit
amanda.polk@intelligentaudit.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.