OctoNerv LLC Completes Functional Prototype as Part of Research-Stage Medical Technology in Reconstructive Healthcare

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OctoNerv LLC, a privately held medical technology company based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, announced the completion of a functional electronic prototype as part of its ongoing research and development efforts focused on reconstructive and restorative healthcare innovation. The prototype supports the company’s work on the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant (EBNI), a research-stage medical device concept being explored to address a longstanding unmet need in breast reconstruction.

The Electronic Breast Nipple Implant is intended to explore whether controlled, on-demand nipple projection could one day be incorporated into breast reconstruction procedures following mastectomy or other breast surgeries. While modern reconstruction techniques have advanced significantly in restoring breast shape and volume, nipple projection is typically static and often diminishes over time. EBNI is being investigated as a potential technology-assisted approach to address this limitation by enabling controllable projection as part of reconstructive outcomes.

The EBNI prototype was developed exclusively for feasibility evaluation and research discussion. It does not represent a finished or market-ready product. The system integrates a soft silicone-based structure with internal micro-actuation, pressure sensing, wireless power transfer, and Bluetooth Low Energy communication. These components were combined to evaluate mechanical response, electronic integration, power delivery, and system coordination within a compact, implant-oriented architecture.

Development efforts focused on understanding whether electronic actuation could be reliably integrated into an implant-style form factor suitable for future research consideration. The prototype exists solely to support technical learning and informed dialogue, not to demonstrate clinical performance or long-term reliability.

OctoNerv emphasized that the EBNI remains firmly in the research and development phase. The device is not a commercial product, has not undergone clinical validation, and has not been tested in animals or humans. No regulatory submissions have been made, and no claims are being made regarding safety, efficacy, or clinical outcomes. All work completed to date has been conducted solely to evaluate feasibility and to inform potential future research pathways.

“Our objective at this stage is responsible exploration,” said Steven G. Breeden, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OctoNerv LLC. “EBNI was developed to help us understand whether controllable nipple projection could be technically feasible within an implant-based system. This prototype is a learning tool, not a finished device. We are focused on careful evaluation, refinement, and informed dialogue with experienced stakeholders.”

OctoNerv is not currently pursuing commercialization of the EBNI. The company’s activities are limited to early-stage feasibility assessment, system refinement, and structured planning. The prototype serves as a technical platform to support internal evaluation and to facilitate discussions with clinical experts, innovation programs, and research organizations regarding unmet needs, design constraints, and long-term development considerations.

The company engages selectively with experienced clinicians, engineers, and innovation organizations to gather informed feedback. These engagements are exploratory in nature and are intended to guide future decisions related to system design, potential research directions, and translational relevance. OctoNerv does not seek endorsements and does not represent the EBNI as clinically validated or suitable for patient use.

Founded and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, OctoNerv LLC operates with an emphasis on technical rigor, transparency, and disciplined communication. The company maintains a research-first posture, prioritizing careful evaluation over rapid commercialization. Regulatory awareness, ethical responsibility, and patient safety considerations remain central to any future planning.

OctoNerv’s approach reflects a broader recognition that early-stage medical technology development requires patience, collaboration, and a structured understanding of feasibility before progressing toward advanced development milestones. By focusing on foundational learning and responsible communication, the company seeks to preserve flexibility while building a clearer picture of technical viability and potential pathways forward.

Future activities related to the EBNI will be guided by technical findings, expert input, resource availability, and alignment with responsible innovation principles. Any progression beyond the current research phase would require additional evaluation, appropriate oversight, and structured development planning. OctoNerv remains committed to thoughtful exploration and collaboration as it continues to assess the potential relevance of the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant concept within the evolving landscape of reconstructive healthcare innovation.

About OctoNerv LLC

OctoNerv LLC is an early-stage medical technology company focused on research and development of innovative electronic implant concepts intended to address unmet needs in reconstructive and restorative healthcare. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the company is privately held and is not currently offering products or services for sale. OctoNerv emphasizes feasibility evaluation, responsible innovation, and disciplined communication in its approach to early-stage medical technology development.

