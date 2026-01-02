Gianni & Mac's Ristorante Piazza Nostra Launches Vibrant New Happy Hour on the Patio

Experience authentic Italian aperitivo culture on Marietta Square with exclusive drink specials and culinary delights every Monday through Thursday.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gianni & Mac's Ristorante Piazza Nostra, a premier destination for the best Italian restaurant on the Marietta Square , is pleased to announce the launch of its new "Happy Hour on the Patio." This new offering invites guests to embrace the traditional Italian spirit of aperitivo with specially curated drink and food selections in an open-air setting. The happy hour is available exclusively on the patio from Monday through Thursday between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.The new happy hour menu features a selection of refreshing beverages designed to complement relaxed afternoons on the square. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails such as the classic Aperol Spritz and fruity Sangria for $10. For beer enthusiasts, the restaurant offers Miller Lite and Peroni for $5. These beverage options provide the perfect accompaniment to social gatherings and casual business meetings alike.To pair with the beverage selection, Gianni & Mac's has introduced a focused menu of culinary favorites. Patrons can savor pizza by the slice, with both Margherita and Pepperoni options available for just $4. Additionally, the restaurant is highlighting its reputation for quality cured meats and cheeses with a small Charcuterie Board available for $18. These offerings reflect the kitchen's commitment to high-quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods.The decision to host this happy hour exclusively on the patio allows guests to take full advantage of the restaurant's prime location. As the largest outdoor dining space on Marietta Square, the patio offers a scenic backdrop of the bustling historic district. This setting creates an inviting atmosphere where the community can unwind, socialize, and enjoy the transitional hours between the workday and evening dining.Gianni & Mac's continues to serve as a hub for both special occasions and everyday celebrations.“We’re genuinely excited to introduce this new happy hour to our friends and neighbors,” said Randy McCray, co-owner of Gianni & Mac’s. “There’s something truly special about watching people come together on the patio, sharing good food, a great drink, and a few laughs under the open sky. It’s moments like these that remind us why we love what we do and how important community is to us.” By introducing this weekday happy hour, the restaurant aims to provide an accessible and high-value experience for locals and visitors seeking a taste of Italy in the heart of Marietta. Reservations are not required for happy hour, but guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot on the patio.About Gianni & Mac's Ristorante Piazza NostraLocated at 85 Church Street in Marietta, Georgia, Gianni & Mac's Ristorante Piazza Nostra offers an authentic Italian dining experience. The restaurant features wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and a diverse menu of traditional dishes. With a commitment to warm hospitality and culinary excellence, Gianni & Mac's provides a welcoming environment for families, couples, and private events.

