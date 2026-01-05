Fierce and Fearless Community Hosts Holiday Toy Drive to Support Children In Action

Community Leaders Unite at Amelia Earhart Park to Deliver Holiday Joy for Children In Action

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fierce and Fearless Community, co-founded by Dr. Danay Rodriguez Arritola and public relations executive Patty Vila, hosted a heartfelt Holiday Toy Drive benefiting Children In Action, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved youth. The festive community event took place at Amelia Earhart Park and brought together local leaders, families, and supporters committed to making a meaningful difference during the holiday season.

The event embodied the spirit of generosity and compassion, resulting in the collection of dozens of new toys, including dolls, soccer balls, board games, books, and creative play sets. These donations were distributed to children in need, helping to ensure they experienced the joy, hope, and magic associated with the holidays.

“This event was about more than gifts it was about reminding children that their community cares,” said Dr. Danay Rodriguez Arritola, co-founder of Fierce and Fearless. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who showed up with open hearts and helped bring holiday joy to kids who deserve to feel seen and supported.”

“The holidays can be especially challenging for many families,” added Patty Vila, PR executive and co-founder of Fierce and Fearless. “By coming together, we’re not only creating happy moments but also reinforcing compassion, dignity, and love. Fierce and Fearless was founded to inspire this kind of meaningful, community-driven impact.”

Zoe Prieto, founder of Children In Action, expressed gratitude for the collaboration. “When children receive these gifts, they feel the joy of the season and the reassurance that their community believes in them. This kind of support can truly brighten a child’s entire holiday.”

The success of the Holiday Toy Drive underscores Fierce and Fearless’ ongoing mission to uplift families, empower women, and support community-led initiatives throughout South Florida and beyond.

For more information on how to support Children In Action or get involved with Fierce and Fearless, please contact Patty Vila or follow the organizations on social media for updates on future initiatives.

About Fierce and Fearless

Fierce and Fearless is a Latina-led community organization co-founded by Dr. Danay Rodriguez Arritola and Patty Vila, built on the pillars of empowerment, connection, and impact. The organization brings together women and men of all backgrounds to uplift underserved communities through advocacy, mentorship, fundraising initiatives, and meaningful outreach. Fierce and Fearless creates space for authentic storytelling, intentional collaboration, and lasting change—serving as a catalyst for hope, leadership, and collective action across South Florida and beyond.

Executive Bios

Patty Vila

Patty Vila is a public relations executive, media professional, and community connector with decades of experience in strategic communications, brand development, and advocacy. Known for amplifying voices and causes that matter, she co-founded Fierce and Fearless to foster collaboration, empower women, and create tangible community impact. Vila is widely recognized for her leadership, storytelling expertise, and commitment to service-driven initiatives.

Dr. Danay Rodriguez Arritola

Dr. Danay Rodriguez Arritola is a advocate and community leader dedicated to advancing health equity, empowerment, and access to resources for underserved populations. As co-founder of Fierce and Fearless, she combines medical expertise with grassroots advocacy to drive initiatives that uplift families, support youth, and strengthen communities through compassion and action.

Legal Disclaimer:

