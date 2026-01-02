Anchor Point Advisory Group Announces Acquisition of Long-Established Warrensburg, MO CPA Firm

Anchor Point Advisory Group, a leading Missouri CPA and advisory firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Gillum & Gillum CPAs in Warrensburg, Missouri.

MO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchor Point Advisory Group, a leading Missouri CPA and advisory firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the long-established and highly respected Gillum & Gillum CPAs in Warrensburg, Missouri. This strategic expansion reflects Anchor Point’s continued commitment to serving individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region with an extensive suite of financial, tax, and advisory services.

The acquisition strengthens Anchor Point’s presence in Central Missouri and welcomes an experienced team of professionals and a loyal client base into the firm’s growing community. John and Laura Gillum will join the Anchor Point team, where they will continue working closely with clients and bringing their decades of expertise to the firm. In addition to John and Laura, office staff member Georgia Yager will continue in her role, bringing her knowledge of clients and operations to the new Anchor Point location.

“We are excited to welcome this exceptional team and their clients into the Anchor Point family,” Alaina Gump, Co-Managing Partner at Anchor Point Advisory Group. “Their focus on trust, expertise, and personal service aligns perfectly with our values. By combining our strengths, we can offer Warrensburg and the surrounding communities access to a broader range of services delivered with the same personal attention they’ve come to expect.”

Anchor Point Advisory Group offers an expanded menu of services that will now be available to clients of the Warrensburg office, including:

-Comprehensive Tax Planning & Preparation

-Client Accounting & Advisory Services (CAS)

-Strategic Business Planning

-High-Net-Worth Individual Tax Services

-Forecasting & Financial Modeling

-DISC Consulting & Organizational Development Support

-Entity Structure & Succession Planning

-HOA, Agricultural, and Small Business Specializations

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue advancing what John and Laura have built,” added Adam Wolfe, Co-Managing Partner. “We genuinely look forward to working with them and to delivering value to clients in and around Warrensburg.”

“Our clients are our top priority. That’s why, after over 30 years of practicing accounting in Warrensburg, we decided to join forces with Anchor Point. They have the experience and resources necessary to allow us to continue to provide the level of service we want for our clients.” John and Laura Gillum, owners of Gillum and Gillum, CPA.

Anchor Point will continue operating the Warrensburg office, providing consistency and convenience for clients. Clients will see strengthened resources, expanded advisory capabilities, and ongoing communication as services evolve.

About Anchor Point Advisory Group

Anchor Point Advisory Group is a full-service CPA and advisory firm serving clients across multiple markets. The firm provides tax, accounting, payroll, and specialized advisory services with a focus on strategic guidance, personalized attention, and long-term financial success.

