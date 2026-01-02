Richard Bland College Announces Finalists for Interim President Position

Dr. Kenneth Alexander Dr. Tiffany Birdsong Dr. Jonathan Gibralter

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Richard Bland College announced three finalists for the position of Interim President. On-campus interviews with the finalists are scheduled for the week of January 12, and the College’s Board of Visitors is expected to name the interim president at its regular meeting on January 28.The search committee, chaired by Richard Bland College Board of Visitors Vice Rector Albert Poole, has worked diligently to identify candidates who can provide strong leadership during this transitional period.“We are excited about the caliber of the finalists and confident that each brings unique strengths to guide Richard Bland College forward,” Poole said. “Our goal is to ensure continuity and maintain the College’s extraordinary momentum.”The finalists are:Dr. Kenneth Alexander – Dr. Alexander currently serves as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships for Virginia’s Community Colleges and Mayor of Norfolk, Virginia. He has held leadership roles in education, public service and workforce development. Dr. Alexander’s background includes a strong focus on guiding institutions through complexity, transformation and change. Dr. Alexander began his career as a faculty member at Tidewater Community College while serving in the Virginia General Assembly. Dr. Alexander holds a Ph.D. in leadership and change from Antioch University, an M.S. in diplomacy from Norwich University, and a B.S. in political science from Old Dominion University.Dr. Tiffany Birdsong – Dr. Birdsong currently serves as Chief of Staff at Richard Bland College. She brings extensive experience in academic leadership, student success initiatives and strategic planning. Her career includes roles as Chief Academic Officer, Director of Academics, Chair of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department, and Associate Professor of Psychology at Richard Bland College. Previously, she practiced as a licensed clinical psychologist. Dr. Birdsong earned a doctorate and M.A. in clinical psychology at LaSalle University and a B.S. in psychology from Manhattan University.Dr. Jonathan Gibralter – Dr. Gibralter is a seasoned higher education leader, having most recently served as president of Wells College in New York. Previously, he was president of Frostburg State University in Maryland and Farmingdale State University in New York. He is recognized for his commitment to student engagement, campus safety and fostering inclusive learning environments. Dr. Gilbralter holds a Ph.D. in human development from Syracuse University, an MBA from the University of Maryland, an M.S. in counseling psychology from New York University, and a B.A. in counseling from SUNY Binghamton.The interim appointment follows President Debbie Sydow’s announcement last summer of her intention to step down as president, effective June 30, 2026, after fourteen years of distinguished service. Under her leadership, Richard Bland College has achieved significant milestones, including enrollment growth and the establishment of an independent governing board.Additional details about the interview schedule will be shared with the campus community in the coming days.Richard Bland College is a selective, residential two-year college offering a rigorous academic curriculum and exceptional student support. The College prepares students for transfer to top universities and success in their chosen careers.

