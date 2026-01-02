Attorney General’s Office to Host Free Human Trafficking Prevention Training

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month that her Office is working alongside the Human Trafficking Training Center (HTTC) and HTTC Founder, Dan Nash, to bring free training to Missouri for law enforcement, prosecutors, analysts, advocates, first responders, and medical professionals in March 2026.

“Human trafficking is a crime that thrives in the shadows, and it can only be eradicated as a result of strong partnerships and collaborative actions. Our Office is proud to offer this training to equip those on the front lines of combating human trafficking,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Together, we can make our communities as safe as we possibly can and hold predators accountable.”

The comprehensive HTTC training will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 10 – 12, 2026, and will focus on human trafficking interdiction, human trafficking operations, and illicit massage businesses investigations. The course is designed to provide law enforcement officers and other leaders with the signs and indicators of possible human trafficking victims in the course of their everyday duties, and how to conduct an initial investigation into this type of crime.

In January 2025, Diana Haines assumed responsibilities for anti-trafficking efforts and in September 2025 took on the role of Director of Anti-Trafficking Operations for the Attorney General’s Office. Haines has served the State of Missouri for 16 years and with the Office for four years. Haines now leads the Office’s anti- trafficking initiatives and works closely with law enforcement, prosecutors, and victim advocacy groups to strengthen training efforts, support victim services, and ensure traffickers are brought to justice. She also oversees the development and implementation of the Attorney General’s statewide strategies to combat human trafficking.

“We are grateful for the men and women taking up the fight against human trafficking. Our Office wants to ensure they have all the tools and resources they need to be successful,” said Director Diana Haines. “Missourians have been exploited by traffickers and predators for far too long. We look forward to collaborating with our partners to create a network of resources that guarantees justice by locking up traffickers and predators and liberates victims to a life of freedom and independence.”

If you are a law enforcement officer, prosecutor, probation & parole officer, analyst, advocate, or medical professional wanting to attend the Attorney General’s Office human trafficking prevention training, register here.

Learn more about the Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Operation, or ways to partner with the Office here.

If you believe you have identified someone in a trafficking situation, alert law enforcement immediately or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to report a tip or request resources.