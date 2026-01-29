LearningMole Delivers Half a Million Hours of Free Learning to Children Worldwide

LearningMole is published in Belfast but has users worldwide LearningMole Maintains Free Access to 3,300 Educational Resources LearningMole offers free registration, giving teachers, parents, and children access to over 3900 videos and 1,000 printable learning resources. LearningMole YouTube Channel Passes 260,000 Subscribers LearningMole Launches AI for Teachers Course - AI for School

Belfast-based educational channel reaches 489,000 hours of watch time – equivalent to 55 years of continuous education

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearningMole, the free educational YouTube channel created by Belfast-based animation studio Educational Voice, has delivered nearly half a million hours of learning to children worldwide – equivalent to over 55 years of continuous education.The channel, which offers over 650 free educational videos covering topics from coding and science to financial literacy and history, has accumulated 489,000 hours of watch time since launching in 2017. This metric represents genuine engagement with educational content rather than passive clicking, indicating that children are watching videos through to completion and absorbing learning material.Michelle Connolly, Founder of Educational Voice and LearningMole, said: "Views tell you how many people clicked. Watch time tells you how many people actually learned something. Nearly half a million hours means millions of moments where a child understood a concept, grasped an idea, or discovered something new. That's what education is really about."Why Watch Time Matters More Than ViewsIn the world of online content, view counts often dominate headlines. A video with millions of views sounds impressive, but views alone reveal little about whether anyone actually engaged with the content. A view might last three seconds before someone clicks away.Watch time measures something different. It represents sustained attention – minutes and hours where viewers stay engaged with content rather than scrolling past. For educational content specifically, watch time indicates actual learning taking place.LearningMole's 489,000 hours of watch time demonstrates that children aren't just clicking on educational videos – they're watching them. They're staying engaged through explanations of how tornadoes form, working through coding concepts, or learning why recycling matters for the environment.The channel's average view duration of one minute thirty seconds indicates solid engagement across content. For longer videos covering complex topics, viewers often stay for three minutes or more, suggesting genuine interest in understanding the material rather than superficial browsing.This distinction matters particularly for educational content. A parent or teacher searching for learning resources wants content that will actually teach, not just entertain briefly. Watch time provides evidence that LearningMole content delivers on its educational promise.Putting 489,000 Hours in PerspectiveNumbers at this scale can feel abstract. Breaking down what 489,000 hours actually represents helps illustrate the real-world impact.If one person watched LearningMole content continuously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it would take them over 55 years to consume the total watch time the channel has delivered. That's longer than most teaching careers.Alternatively, those 489,000 hours represent approximately 29 million individual learning moments, assuming an average engagement of around one minute per interaction. Each of those moments represents a child somewhere in the world engaging with educational content – often content they might not otherwise have access to.The hours add up across 198 countries, from children in the United States learning about the solar system to students in Nigeria exploring financial literacy, from families in Australia watching coding tutorials to classrooms in Pakistan using science videos to supplement lessons.Every hour in that total represents real learning. A child who now understands how hurricanes form. A student who grasped basic coding logic. A young person who learned about money management before opening their first bank account. The cumulative impact of half a million hours of education extends far beyond any single metric.What Children Are Spending Time LearningAnalysis of LearningMole's watch time data reveals which subjects capture and hold children's attention most effectively.Coding and technology content generates substantial engagement, with the channel's "Coding for Kids" video among the highest for total watch time. As digital skills become increasingly essential, parents and teachers actively seek accessible introductions to programming concepts. Children respond to content that feels relevant to their technology-saturated lives.Science topics consistently perform well for sustained viewing. Videos covering natural phenomena – tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, volcanoes – combine visual spectacle with educational depth. Children naturally curious about how the world works will watch detailed explanations of weather systems or geological processes when presented engagingly.The solar system and space exploration content attracts extended viewing sessions. The combination of stunning visuals, mind-expanding concepts, and genuine scientific information keeps young viewers engaged far longer than typical children's content.Financial literacy represents a growing category for watch time. Parents increasingly recognise the importance of teaching children about money management early, and age-appropriate explanations of saving, spending, and basic economics fill a gap in many school curricula.Environmental topics including recycling, pollution, and climate change generate strong engagement from young viewers increasingly aware of environmental issues. Content that explains these topics accessibly while remaining hopeful rather than overwhelming resonates with children and parents alike.History and cultural content, including videos on Vikings, ancient civilisations, and world geography, demonstrates that humanities subjects can compete with STEM content when produced to the same quality standard. Well-crafted history content holds attention just as effectively as science videos.The Power of Animated Educational ContentLearningMole's watch time performance reflects broader trends in how children engage with learning material. Animated content consistently outperforms other formats for sustained educational engagement.Animation holds attention in ways that other formats struggle to match. The visual variety, character engagement, and ability to show abstract concepts concretely all contribute to keeping young viewers watching. A static textbook diagram of the water cycle cannot compete with an animated sequence showing the process in motion.For complex topics, animation can visualise what would otherwise remain abstract. How does electricity flow through a circuit? What happens inside a volcano before eruption? How do coding loops actually work? Animation transforms these invisible or inaccessible processes into visible, understandable sequences.The controlled visual environment of animation also reduces distractions compared to live-action video. There are no background elements pulling attention away from the educational content. Every visual element serves the learning purpose, keeping viewers focused on the material.Children with different learning styles benefit from animated content in various ways. Visual learners absorb information through the imagery. Auditory learners benefit from clear narration accompanying the visuals. The combination reaches more learners more effectively than single-format approaches.Free Access Multiplies Educational ImpactLearningMole's watch time figures gain additional significance when considered alongside the platform's free-access model. Every one of those 489,000 hours represents learning that happened without financial barriers.A child from a low-income family accessing coding education. A school in a developing country supplementing limited resources with quality video content. A homeschooling parent providing professional-quality explanations without expensive curriculum purchases. The free model ensures that ability to pay never determines ability to learn.The watch time accumulated in countries across South Asia, Africa, and South America represents education reaching children who might otherwise lack access to quality learning resources. English-language educational content, freely available, fills gaps that local education systems may struggle to address.For many viewers, LearningMole videos represent their first exposure to topics not covered in their local schools. Financial literacy, coding, detailed science explanations – these subjects may be absent from under-resourced curricula but freely available through the channel.The combination of quality content and free access creates a multiplication effect. Good content that costs money reaches some children. Good content that's free reaches far more. The 489,000 hours of watch time reflect that expanded reach.Beyond Video: Extending the Learning ExperienceWatch time captures engagement with video content, but LearningMole extends learning beyond the screen. The platform offers over 1,000 printable resources including worksheets, activity sheets, and lesson materials that complement video content.Teachers use these materials to reinforce video lessons with hands-on activities. Parents download worksheets for structured learning time away from screens. The combination of video explanation followed by printable practice creates a more complete learning experience than either format alone.This multi-format approach recognises that effective education rarely happens through a single medium. Children benefit from seeing concepts explained visually, then applying them through written exercises, then perhaps rewatching content to reinforce understanding. LearningMole's resources support this complete learning cycle.The printable resources also address legitimate concerns about screen time. Parents wanting to limit children's device usage can use LearningMole videos for focused learning sessions, then continue education through printed materials. The video content becomes a starting point rather than the entire experience.Supporting Teachers and ClassroomsSignificant portions of LearningMole's watch time come from classroom settings, where teachers use videos to introduce topics, explain difficult concepts, or provide alternative explanations for struggling students.Teachers report that animated educational content reaches students who disengage from traditional instruction. A child who zones out during a textbook-based lesson may pay full attention to an animated explanation of the same concept. The visual engagement and narrative structure of animation connects with learners in ways that conventional teaching sometimes cannot.For teachers with limited preparation time, quality video content provides reliable support. Rather than creating explanations from scratch, teachers can use LearningMole videos knowing the content is accurate, engaging, and appropriately paced for young learners.Global Reach, Individual ImpactLearningMole's 489,000 hours of watch time spans 198 countries across six continents. This global distribution means the channel's educational impact touches children in vastly different circumstances.In developed countries with well-resourced schools, LearningMole supplements classroom learning. Children use videos for homework help, exam revision, or exploring topics beyond their curriculum. Parents access content for home education support or to answer children's questions about the world.In developing countries with fewer educational resources, the channel may provide primary access to certain topics. A child in a rural area with limited school resources can access the same quality explanations as a child in a well-funded urban school. Digital distribution eliminates geographic barriers to educational content.The diversity of contexts makes aggregate statistics more meaningful. Those 489,000 hours include children from every economic background, every educational system, and nearly every country on Earth. Quality educational content, freely distributed, reaches them all.Building Habits of LearningWatch time statistics capture more than individual viewing sessions – they reflect the development of learning habits. Children who engage with educational content regularly develop patterns of curiosity and self-directed learning that extend beyond any single platform.LearningMole's returning viewer data shows that many children come back repeatedly, exploring different topics and building knowledge over time. A child who watches a tornado video might return for hurricane content, then explore other weather topics, then branch into broader science subjects.This pattern of self-directed exploration represents education at its best – children following their curiosity, building knowledge structures, and developing the habit of seeking to understand the world around them. The watch time hours accumulate as children build these habits across months and years.For parents and educators, platforms that encourage this kind of engaged, curious learning provide value far beyond the immediate content. They help develop lifelong learners who seek knowledge rather than waiting for it to be delivered.The Future of Educational ContentLearningMole's watch time milestone reflects broader shifts in how education happens. Video content, freely distributed through global platforms, can reach learners that traditional educational systems cannot.The channel continues expanding its content library, adding new topics based on curriculum needs, viewer requests, and emerging subjects like artificial intelligence. Recent additions include expanded content in Spanish and Irish, extending the platform's reach to additional language communities.Educational Voice plans continued investment in LearningMole as part of its mission to make quality educational content accessible worldwide. The combination of professional animation production, comprehensive topic coverage, and free distribution creates a sustainable model for educational content that serves learners regardless of economic circumstances.The 489,000 hours of watch time achieved so far represent a foundation rather than a ceiling. As the content library expands and awareness grows, the platform's educational impact will continue accumulating – hour by hour, child by child, lesson by lesson."Every hour of watch time represents a child learning something," said Connolly. "When we reach a million hours, that will be a million hours of education delivered freely to children who needed it. That's what gets us up in the morning."About LearningMoleLearningMole is a free educational platform created by Educational Voice, offering over 1,000 printable resources, and 3,900 educational videos for children, parents, and teachers. Content covers core curriculum subjects including maths, English, science, coding, and history, as well as life skills topics like financial literacy. All content is freely accessible at learningmole.com and through the LearningMole YouTube channel.About Educational VoiceEducational Voice is a 2D animation studio headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, serving clients across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and the UK. Founded by Michelle Connolly, the studio specialises in educational animations, explainer videos, corporate training content, and e-learning materials. The studio combines creative storytelling with strategic thinking to help organisations communicate complex information effectively.

