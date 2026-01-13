The Hidden Costs of DIY Moving in Canada — Logistics Experts at Merc Movers Break It Down

Merc Movers - Trusted Movers in Ontario Corporate Moving Services in London, Ontario Commercial Movers London

Providing reliable moving & storage services, commercial moves & packing solutions for seamless relocations across London and Kitchener, Ontario.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past few years, more and more Canadians have decided to bear the entire moving cost themselves. Social media channels show fast transfers with the assistance of unprofessional help and hired vans. However, new industry data shows that many do-it-yourself moves cost more than people first expected. This has led people towards commercial moving services and moving and storage services as viable options, especially in populated areas like Kitchener and London.The Moving Business has Experts following its Trend. They say that the present trend is very relevant because of inflation and changes in the housing market, which have made people move in less time than before. In consequence, online searches for the best movers London Ontario, the best moving companies Kitchener, and professional movers have increased.The Hidden Cost of DIY moving and storage servicesA lot of people think that simply moving without any assistance would mean that they would only incur the cost of renting the van and fuel, and nothing more. A review of a number of moves in Ontario has shown that the DIY mover spent more on packing materials, last-minute storage, and damaged furniture. In addition to that, the mover had to take time off work. All these factors are leading to pushing people back to the use of moving and storage services.Overlooked by many peopleOne significant expense is caused by injuries. The untrained lifting of heavy boxes usually results in back pain or joint strain. Medical expenses and the loss of wages are hardly considered when making DIY move plans. This has been one of the major reasons that searches for professional movers have increased this year.An increasing issue in commercial moving servicesThe same errors can be seen in office relocations. A number of small firms have not yet dropped the habit of trying to handle their moves. Experts in the field are saying that commercial moving now occupies a spot in the whole business relocation process that is equally important to the firm in question. Once the companies are done with finding the best moving companies Kitchener, they will have avoided the shutdowns. This shift in the view is influencing the planning of business moves all over Ontario.Voices from the fieldThe logistics analyst who examined several DIY moves that had failed said, “People think they save money by not utilizing moving and storage services. But if they consider the lost time, damage, and stress, the figures reveal a completely different story.”This opinion is shared by practically everyone in the sector, and it is one of the reasons for the ever-growing popularity of packing and unpacking services London over the do-it-yourself option.The time factor people ignoreTime is yet another hidden price. Many DIY movers do not realize how long the process of packing, loading, unloading, and cleaning takes. Not meeting deadlines can cause extra rent days or storage charges. This is happening because people are re-evaluating the worth of moving and storage services when their schedules are tight.In urban areas, traffic delays and parking fines also increase the total expenditure. Customers who were looking for the best movers London Ontario, often declared that they wanted to avoid these issues after their first DIY move.Storage is not always optionalHome sellers have to face delays between moving out and moving in. Often, DIY movers run out of storage, needing to rent extra storage right away. Renting a storage unit at the last minute can cost a lot. This is the reason why some parts of Ontario have seen a doubling in the demand for moving and storage services this year.The same problem is faced by business owners. If the office is not ready on time, the equipment has to be stored. This is what makes commercial moving services necessary even for short-distance moves.Currently, the Canadian housing market is very dynamic. The combination of shorter leases, increasing rent, and the downsizing of offices has led to a significant growth in the number of moves.Experts' review of the cost gapA year-long analysis of moving records throughout Ontario was performed by industry reviewers to figure out the difference between self-moves and assisted moves. They accounted for all costs associated with the move, and not solely the van hire. They included claims for injuries, storage fees, workdays lost, and replacements of things that were damaged.The results indicated that the majority of the people who utilized moving and storage services had lower total costs in comparison to those who attempted a move by themselves. The same pattern was observed in corporate relocation, whereby commercial moving services were used instead of staff labor.What are people now looking forThe internet searches have shown a continuous increase in the use of terms like professional movers and best movers London, Ontario. The situation is not different in Kitchener, where searches for the best moving companies Kitchener have gone up after the reports of unsuccessful DIY moves.The increasing rate of DIY moves gone wrong in Canada has unearthed the actual price of moving without assistance. While consumers are dealing with ruined possessions, wasted time, and health hazards, they are going back to organized solutions. Merc Movers, which is a Canadian company specializing in moving and storage services and commercial moving services in Kitchener & London, has spotted this gradual behavior change.Merc Movers: Best packing and unpacking services LondonMerc Movers is among the Canadian relocation companies that deal with moving and storage, as well as commercial moving services for residences and offices. The staff often encounter those clients who initially attempted a do-it-yourself move but subsequently experienced either damage or delay. Then these clients would turn to search for the best movers London, Ontario, after their DIY plans flop.The firm has also noted a rising demand for packing and unpacking services London, mainly from households and small enterprises that now wish to avoid the risk of wasting time and having items broken. For more details visit: https://mercmovers.ca/ Contact Information:Address: 714 York St, London, ON N5W 2S8Ph no.: (226) 839-0360Email: info@mercmovers.ca

