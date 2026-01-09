Edquisitive Montessori Marks 7 Years by Urging Shift in Early Childhood Conversation: From Cost to Quality

Edquisitive Montessori teacher working with young students on the classroom floor

San Antonio provider says national focus on childcare affordability overlooks the critical question of what quality early education actually delivers

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Edquisitive Montessori celebrates seven years serving San Antonio and Boerne families, the early childhood education provider is calling for a fundamental shift in how the nation discusses the first five years of learning.While headlines consistently frame early childhood education around rising costs and affordability challenges, Edquisitive argues that an equally important conversation is being overlooked: why quality early education matters and what families should expect from these critical years."The cost conversation is valid—childcare expenses have increased significantly, and families are feeling it," said Melissa Zamora, COO at Edquisitive Montessori. "But when cost dominates every discussion, we lose sight of what we're actually investing in. Ninety percent of brain development happens before age five. That's not childcare. That's building the foundation for everything that comes after."Research supports the long-term returns on quality early education, including improved academic performance, higher graduation rates, and better career and health outcomes in adulthood. Yet public discourse rarely examines what distinguishes high-quality programs from basic care or why that distinction matters for child development.Edquisitive Montessori, which has grown to serve children from 10 weeks through age five across multiple locations, combines Montessori-inspired methodology with inquiry-based learning . Rather than worksheet-driven instruction, young learners engage in hands-on investigation—designing experiments, exploring cause and effect, and developing critical thinking skills alongside foundational academics."We're not preparing children for the world we know," Melissa said. "We're preparing them to adapt, problem-solve, and think independently in a world we can't predict. That requires a different approach than simply keeping children safe until kindergarten."The organization points to its Texas Rising Star 4-Star ratings and Cognia accreditation as evidence that measurable quality standards exist in early childhood education—and that families should be asking about them.After seven years, Edquisitive has observed that parents often don't know what questions to ask when evaluating early education options. The organization encourages families to look beyond cost comparisons to examine curriculum philosophy, educator qualifications, and how programs define kindergarten readiness."Affordability matters. Access matters. But so does what happens inside the classroom," Melissa added. "We'd like to see both conversations happen at once."Edquisitive Montessori accepts Child Care Services (CCS) and Child Care Aware (CCA) subsidies and invites families to tour its campuses

