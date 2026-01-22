Harlem’s Oldest Black-Owned Real Estate Firm, ESRA, Celebrates 100 Years at the Historic Alhambra Ballroom

Photo of ESRA Real Estate Companies Receiving Their Proclamation From NY State Senator Cordell Cleare

You were and are the original MWBE.” — New York State Senator, Cordell Cleare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESRA Real Estate Companies, Harlem’s oldest Black-owned real estate firm, commemorated its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Gala at the historic Alhambra Ballroom, honoring a century of Black entrepreneurship, Caribbean migration, and community-centered real estate leadership in Harlem.The ESRA 100 Gala welcomed nearly 300 guests, including multigenerational families, Harlem institutions, Caribbean diaspora leaders, and elected officials, making it one of the most culturally significant gatherings in Harlem this year. The evening was not simply a celebration, but a moment of reflection, remembrance, and responsibility.Founded in 1925, ESRA traces its origins to two Caribbean sisters - Lucille Edwards Chance and Millicent Edwards - who arrived in New York from British Guiana through Ellis Island and built one of Harlem’s earliest Black-owned real estate enterprises at a time when Black women had little access to capital, legal protection, or institutional support.What began as a bold act of entrepreneurship evolved into a multigenerational legacy spanning real estate professionals, attorneys, property managers, brokers, and civic leaders who helped Harlem families secure housing, stability, and generational wealth long before those ideas entered the mainstream. Through decades of economic upheaval, social change, and neighborhood reinvention, ESRA remained rooted in community stewardship and a long-term commitment to Harlem.The ESRA 100 Museum: A Living Archive of Harlem HistoryA central feature of the evening was the unveiling of the ESRA 100 Museum, an immersive historical exhibition bringing the family’s story - and Harlem’s evolution - to life. The museum featured archival documents dating back to the 1920s, historic real estate licenses and legal records, family correspondence, contracts, deeds, photographs, and multimedia installations tracing Harlem’s transformation across generations.Guests walked through a living timeline of Black resilience and ownership, witnessing how ESRA helped families build stability and opportunity in Harlem across a full century.Voices of Legacy and ContinuityIn his remarks, ESRA Co-Owner Maurice Russell Grey reflected on the sacrifices that made the milestone possible. “I’m so thankful for the sacrifices those before us made. It starts with the igniter, and then other people begin to see something growing and follow. That’s how you make 100 years,” he said.Family historian Ramona Grey-Harris emphasized the importance of documenting and preserving Harlem’s business history, noting that legacy is sustained when stories are shared and passed forward. Representing the fourth generation of leadership, Aden Seraile spoke to the responsibility of inheriting a century-old institution. “We are standing on the shoulders of giants,” he said. “Our responsibility now is to make sure the doors that were opened for us stay open for those coming next.”Honoring Harlem’s Cornerstone InstitutionsDuring the program, ESRA formally recognized four institutions whose leadership has shaped Harlem’s cultural, economic, and civic fabric: the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the Greater Harlem Real Estate Board, Benta’s Funeral Home, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Harlem Alphas). Each honoree echoed a shared message that Harlem’s future depends on collective stewardship, mentorship, and respect for the institutions that sustained the community through decades of change.State Recognition of a Century of ServiceNew York State Senator Cordell Cleare praised ESRA’s long-standing impact on Harlem families and housing stability, calling the firm a model of Black excellence and community leadership. In her remarks, she said, “You were and are the original MWBE.” New York State also issued official proclamations recognizing ESRA’s 100 years of service and formally declaring November 14, 2025, as ESRA Real Estate Companies Day.A Night of Memory, Pride, and Black JoyBeyond the formal program, the evening was filled with deeply personal moments - families reconnecting across generations, elders seeing themselves in archival footage, children learning their history, and Caribbean culture and Harlem pride filling the ballroom. What unfolded felt less like an event and more like a century converging into one room.About ESRA Real Estate CompaniesESRA Real Estate Companies is a Harlem-based, family-owned real estate firm founded in 1925 by Caribbean women pioneers. For 100 years, ESRA has supported Harlem residents, brokers, property owners, and developers while advancing Black homeownership, economic empowerment, and community stability across generations. Join the ESRA email list to receive news, historical features, and future announcements from

