Alsana Strengthens Its California Network with a New Adolescent Treatment Program in Westlake Village

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana has expanded its community with a California adolescent eating disorder treatment program located in Westlake Village. The program offers intensive outpatient (IOP) care for adolescents of all genders and will soon add partial hospitalization (PHP) services to meet growing need across Malibu, Calabasas, and Thousand Oaks.This Westlake Village adolescent recovery center provides structured, evidence-based support for teens experiencing anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED, and co-occurring mental health conditions. The program includes individual and group therapy, weekly movement sessions, nutrition support, and medical oversight. Each client receives care designed to match their specific needs, with support available for families throughout the process.IOP programming helps teens stay connected to home, school, & community while receiving consistent clinical support. The program focuses on real-world application, equipping clients with skills to manage symptoms, strengthen relationships, and move forward in recovery.This expansion brings California adolescent eating disorder treatment closer to home for families who live in nearby cities. For those seeking a Calabasas teen eating disorder treatment program or Thousand Oaks adolescent eating disorder care, this new location increases access without sacrificing quality.To learn more about the Westlake Village adolescent eating disorder recovery center, contact Alsana at 855-915-0213 or visit alsana.com.Location and Contact InformationAlsana Westlake Village31248 Oak Crest Dr., Suite 220Westlake Village, CA 91361

