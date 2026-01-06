PharmStars’ Tenth Cohort to Focus on ‘Digital Innovations in Operations & Outcomes’

PharmStars' Spring 2026 Cohort Focuses on “Digital Innovations in Operations and Outcomes”

PharmStars is accepting applications for its Spring 2026 cohort: “Digital Innovations in Operations and Outcomes.” Apply by January 25.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is now accepting applications for its tenth cohort, which will take place in Spring 2026 around the theme, “Digital Innovations in Operations and Outcomes.” Startups with a digital product or prototype in this area should apply by January 25, 2026. Startups graduating from this cohort will receive investment funding from the PharmStars Ventures Fund.PharmStars’ Spring 2026 accelerator program is open to startups with digital health solutions that the biopharma industry can use to improve operational productivity or clinical or scientific results. Startups with innovations to enhance drug development efficiency, reduce costs, or deliver improved scientific or clinical outcomes are invited to apply by the deadline.PharmStars is committed to bridging the “ pharma-startup gap .” The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma firms and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU , PharmStars’ signature education and mentoring program, equips participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies. Angela Holmes, CEO of OmniScience and Fall 2025 graduate, noted, “The PharmaU curriculum was comprehensive and conducted much like a formal college course in pharma R&D. The rigor of the coursework prepared us to confidently go into discussions with any pharma team because we now have the right framework, vocabulary, and conceptual understanding of their business.”PharmStars’ graduates benefit tremendously from the program. Another PharmStars Fall 2025 graduate, DataJoint’s CEO, Jim Olson, said, “Working with pharmaceutical experts over 10 weeks to hone our value proposition specifically for pharma was a uniquely valuable opportunity from PharmStars.”PharmStars Fall 2025 graduate Berke Buyukkucak, CEO of Superbio AI, added, “The way PharmStars helped us develop a digestible and understandable story for pharma was incredibly valuable. Any startups interested in doing the same would greatly benefit from this accelerator program.”The Spring 2026 cohort theme was chosen because of the pharma industry’s strong interest in engaging startups with innovations related to operations and outcomes.“Operational efficiency in pharma isn’t the end goal in this industry, but it’s what enables better patient outcomes,” said Naomi Fried, founder and CEO of PharmStars. “Our pharma members are seeking innovation to remove operational bottlenecks, speed development, and reduce costs, as well as drive measurable clinical impact for patients.”PharmStars’ pharma members will engage with the startups at the culminating PharmStars’ Pharmatech Innovation Summit in Boston in May 2026.The Spring 2026 program will mark PharmStars’ tenth cohort. 102 digital health startups have already graduated from the accelerator. Applications for the Spring 2026 accelerator are now being accepted until January 25. Full details are available on the PharmStars website at https://pharmstars.news/S26ATP PharmStars is also accepting a few additional pharma and biotech members for 2026. Membership information can be found by visiting https://pharmstars.news/S26ATPM About PharmStarsPharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.