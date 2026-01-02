Real Estate Expert Ginny Fey Shares Guidance on Selling a Home with Care in HelloNation

How can older adults sell a longtime home while honoring the memories within it?

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can older adults sell a longtime home while honoring the memories within it? In HelloNation, real estate expert Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, offers thoughtful advice on approaching this emotional transition with both care and strategy. She explains that selling a home after retirement is not just a transaction, but the closing of a meaningful chapter.Fey encourages homeowners to begin with intention. Preparing a home for sale involves more than listing and paperwork. It requires balancing the emotional weight of leaving with practical steps that help the home shine for its next chapter. Decluttering, making simple updates, and staging with warmth all contribute to creating an inviting space for new buyers while honoring the home’s history.According to Fey, a well-prepared home tells a story that goes beyond bricks and mortar. Small updates such as painting walls, refreshing lighting, or sprucing up landscaping can make the home feel brighter and more welcoming. These changes improve first impressions without erasing the character that made the house special.She also recommends taking time to reflect before making changes. Walking through each room, acknowledging its meaning, and documenting favorite spaces with photographs or stories can help homeowners process the transition. This practice turns preparation into a chance to honor the past rather than rush past it.Professional support can also make the process smoother. Specialists who understand senior transitions bring both expertise and sensitivity, ensuring that each step of selling is handled with compassion. With the right guidance, homeowners can move forward with greater confidence and peace of mind.Fey acknowledges that emotions often run high during this process. She reassures readers that it is natural to grieve while saying goodbye to a place that has held years of memories. Letting those feelings surface is part of honoring what the home has meant.When the time comes to hand over the keys, Fey frames it not as an ending but as the beginning of a new chapter for both the seller and the buyer. Just as one family once made the house their own, another will now have the chance to create new stories within its walls.These ideas are explored further in Ginny Fey’s article, Parting with Care: Selling a Home You’ve Loved, where she shares practical steps and emotional insight for those preparing to sell a beloved home after retirement.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

