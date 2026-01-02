Alejandro R Hernandez

ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC Strengthens Fiduciary Probate and Trust Real Estate Advisory Services in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC announced the continued expansion of its fiduciary-focused probate , trust, and estate real estate advisory services in Manhattan, serving executors, trustees, heirs, and families managing complex estate-related property transactions in New York.Based in Manhattan, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC operates as a real estate advisory firm dedicated to fiduciary-driven transactions, where legal exposure, court oversight, and beneficiary interests require a higher standard of care than traditional brokerage models.The firm is led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Lawyer and Real Estate Advisor, whose background in law and estate-related matters informs a disciplined, compliance-aware approach to real estate transactions involving probate estates and trust-owned property.“New York probate and trust real estate transactions carry significant fiduciary responsibility,” said Hernandez. “Executors and trustees are often navigating court procedures, family dynamics, and strict duties of loyalty and care. Our role is to help fiduciaries execute real estate decisions thoughtfully, transparently, and in a manner consistent with their obligations.”ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC focuses on guiding fiduciaries through valuation strategy, market positioning, sale execution, and risk awareness, while coordinating with probate counsel, trust officers, accountants, and other professionals involved in estate administration.The firm’s New York advisory services include:Probate real estate advisory and salesTrust-owned and estate-held property transactionsFiduciary risk awareness for executors and trusteesEstate and inheritance property dispositionsCoordination with legal and financial professionalsWith Manhattan and the greater New York market seeing continued complexity in estate property transfers—particularly involving co-ops, condominiums, and multi-family assets—ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC emphasizes careful execution and fiduciary mindfulness throughout the transaction lifecycle.“Real estate is often the most valuable asset in a New York estate,” Hernandez added. “A misstep can expose fiduciaries to claims and delay distributions. Our advisory model is designed to protect the estate while achieving sound market outcomes.”ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC serves Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, and works with fiduciaries and professionals managing estate assets across jurisdictions.For more information about ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC and its fiduciary real estate advisory services, visit www.arhrealestategroup.com About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC is a Manhattan-based real estate advisory firm specializing in probate, trust, and estate-related property transactions. Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, a lawyer and real estate advisor, the firm focuses on fiduciary responsibility, estate protection, and compliant real estate execution for executors, trustees, heirs, and families.

