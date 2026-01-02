Alejandro R Hernandez

ARH Real Estate Group LLC Expands Fiduciary-Focused Probate and Trust Real Estate Advisory Services Across California

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Group LLC announced the continued expansion of its fiduciary-focused probate , trust, and estate real estate advisory services throughout California, serving executors, trustees, heirs, and families navigating complex real estate transactions tied to estates and inheritances.Founded by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Lawyer and Real Estate Advisor, ARH Real Estate Group LLC operates at the intersection of law, fiduciary responsibility, and real estate, offering a highly specialized approach to probate and trust-related property sales. The firm emphasizes duty, transparency, risk mitigation, and asset preservation—priorities that are often overlooked in traditional real estate transactions involving estates.“Probate and trust property sales are not ordinary transactions,” said Hernandez. “They involve fiduciary obligations, court oversight, family dynamics, and significant legal exposure. Our role is to guide fiduciaries through these transactions with clarity, compliance, and an unwavering focus on protecting the estate.”Unlike traditional brokerage models, ARH Real Estate Group LLC approaches estate-related transactions through a fiduciary advisory framework, working closely with trustees, executors, probate counsel, and families to ensure properties are properly valued, marketed, and sold in a manner consistent with fiduciary duties under California law.The firm’s California services include:Probate real estate advisory and salesTrust-owned property transactionsEstate and inheritance property dispositionsFiduciary risk and compliance awareness for executors and trusteesCoordination with legal and financial professionalsWith California experiencing a growing number of probate and trust property transfers due to demographic shifts and intergenerational wealth changes, Hernandez notes that fiduciaries face increasing scrutiny and liability when handling real estate assets.“Executors and trustees are personally exposed if a property is mishandled or undervalued,” Hernandez added. “Our fiduciary-first model is designed to reduce that risk while maximizing value for the estate and its beneficiaries.”ARH Real Estate Group LLC serves clients throughout Southern California and major California markets, while maintaining national and cross-jurisdictional experience in estate-related matters.For more information about ARH Real Estate Group LLC and its fiduciary real estate advisory services, visit www.arhrealestategroup.com About ARH Real Estate Group LLCARH Real Estate Group LLC is a California-based real estate advisory firm specializing in probate, trust, and estate-related property transactions. Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, a lawyer and real estate advisor, the firm focuses on fiduciary responsibility, estate protection, and compliant real estate execution for trustees, executors, heirs, and families.

