small arms and light weapons market trends

The Business Research Company's Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $13.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Small Arms And Light Weapons market is dominated by a mix of global defense manufacturers and regional producers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, precision engineering, and modular weapon systems to strengthen market presence and address evolving security needs. Emphasis on compliance with international arms regulations, strategic alliances, and modernization of military inventories is driving market growth. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking investment opportunities, defences partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Small Arms And Light Weapons Market?

According to our research, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The company is completely involved in the small arms and light weapons market, provides a broad range of small arms including revolvers, pistols, and rifles for law enforcement, military, and civilian use. The company is recognized for its precision-engineered firearms and offers tactical weaponry, personal defence solutions, and performance accessories within the small arms and light weapons sector.

How Concentrated Is the Small Arms And Light Weapons Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 28% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry's reliance on long-standing defense manufacturers with deep expertise, established supply chains, and strong government relationships factors that create high entry barriers for newer entrants. Leading vendors such as Smith & Wesson, Sturm Ruger, General Dynamics, SIG Sauer, Heckler & Koch, FN Herstal, and Beretta maintain their positions through extensive portfolios, proven reliability, and global distribution networks, while mid-tier players address specialized operational needs. As global defense procurement intensifies and demand for advanced, modular weapon systems grows, strategic collaborations and portfolio expansions are expected to further reinforce the influence of these major players within the small arms and light weapons market.

• Leading companies include:

o Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (5%)

o Sturm, Ruger & Co. (4%)

o General Dynamics Corp (3%)

o SIG Sauer Inc. (3%)

o Heckler & Koch GmbH (3%)

o FN Herstal SA (Fabrique Nationale Herstal) (3%)

o Beretta S.p.A. (2%)

o Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (2%)

o Thales Group (2%)

o GLOCK Gesellschaft m.b.H. (2%)

Request a free sample of the Small Arms And Light Weapons Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3666&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: SIG Sauer Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., Colt Holding Company, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Company, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., Thales Group, Remington Outdoor Company, Inc., Beretta USA Corporation, Glock, Inc., Remarks, LLC and Colt Canada Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Miroku Corp., Thales Australia Pty Ltd., Frontier Arms Pty Ltd., China North Industries Group Corporation, LOONGUAV, Kalashnikov Concern, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Poongsan Corporation and S&T Motiv Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Heckler & Koch GmbH, Czechoslovak Group a.s., Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A., Elbit Systems UK Ltd., Nexter Systems S.A., Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG and Oto Melara S.p.A are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Kalashnikov Concern, Česká zbrojovka a.s. and Verney-Carron SAS are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems Public Limited Company, Thales Group, Taurus Armas S.A., Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Nexter Group and Bersa S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Advanced defence facilities is transforming high-tech facilities to strengthen self-reliance, drive innovation, next-generation weapon systems.

• Example: NIBE Limited Missiles & Small Arms Complex (February 2025) assigns next-generation small arms for military and law enforcement use.

• These innovations are equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure, the complex will focus on research, assembly and testing of high-precision defense equipment.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Expanding advanced and modular weapon system portfolios to strengthen competitive positioning

• Enhancing defense and law-enforcement partnerships to secure stable procurement and long-term contracts

• Investing in automated and digital manufacturing technologies to boost efficiency, precision, and throughput

• Entering high-growth international defense markets through strengthened distribution networks and localized offerings

Access the detailed Small Arms And Light Weapons Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-and-light-weapons-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.