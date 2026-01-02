Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. Launches Groundbreaking New Show 'Say Yes When Life Says No'

Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. Say Yes When Life Says No Say Yes When Life Says No

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally respected leader, author, and visionary Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr . announces the launch of his groundbreaking new series, Say Yes When Life Says No, a powerful and timely show spotlighting resilience, reinvention, and the courage to choose possibility in the face of adversity. The series is co-executive produced by Desiree Peterkin Bell , CEO of DPBell & Associates, a nationally recognized strategist and media executive known for advancing purpose-driven storytelling and cultural impact.At a time when individuals and communities across the country are navigating unprecedented personal and collective challenges, Say Yes When Life Says No offers a bold roadmap for overcoming obstacles, reclaiming mission, and embracing transformation—even when life delivers its most unforgiving “no.”Hosted by Dr. Soaries, the series features intimate, in-depth conversations with influential leaders whose lived experiences reflect resilience, clarity, faith, and reinvention. Through honest dialogue and reflection, viewers are invited to reconnect with their purpose and rediscover the power of possibility.“We created Say Yes When Life Says No as more than a show — it’s an invitation,” said Dr. Soaries. “I’ve watched so many people struggle with disappointment and uncertainty, and I’ve faced my own ‘no’s,’ especially through my cancer diagnosis. But I learned that beyond every ‘no’ is a deeper yes. This series exists to remind people that healing is possible, purpose is possible, and hope is still available.”As Co-Executive Producer, Desiree Peterkin Bell plays a central role in shaping the vision, storytelling, and strategic direction of the series.“This project reflects the kind of storytelling I believe in — work rooted in truth, resilience, and purpose,” said Bell. “Say Yes When Life Says No creates space for honest conversations about leadership, reinvention, and what it means to keep moving forward when life doesn’t go as planned. I’m proud to help bring this series to life alongside Dr. Soaries.”Some Featured Guests Include:Dr. Randal Pinkett — Business leader, author, and The Apprentice winner, sharing insights on discipline, excellence, and perseverance in the face of doubt.Donna Hylton — Criminal justice reform advocate and author whose powerful journey of survival, accountability, and healing continues to inspire audiences nationwide.Jack Morris — Visionary developer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur reflecting on leadership, risk-taking, and building legacy from the ground up.A Studio Built to Power New NarrativesSay Yes When Life Says No is produced from a purpose-built studio envisioned, funded, and launched by Dr. Soaries. Designed as a creative home for transformative storytelling, the studio reflects a commitment to ownership, representation, and long-term narrative power.At a time when Black media ownership is increasingly recognized as essential to shaping culture and influence, this brick-and-mortar space stands as a tangible investment in storytelling that uplifts voices, expands perspectives, and drives impact.Premiere InformationSneak Peek: January 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM ETSeries Premiere: January 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM ETNew episodes will air biweekly on Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr.’s YouTube channel, with additional broadcast partners to be announced.About Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. is a nationally respected pastor, author, and former elected official whose work bridges faith, civic leadership, and social transformation. A trusted voice to communities, corporations, and policymakers, he is known for translating purpose into action and inspiring people to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction. As founder of the dfreeFinancial Freedom Movement, he has helped millions take ownership of their lives spiritually, financially, and emotionally.About Desiree Peterkin BellDesiree Peterkin Bell is Founder and CEO of DPBell & Associates, a public affairs, communications, and strategy firm operating at the intersection of media, culture, and impact. A nationally recognized strategist and producer, she advises leaders, institutions, and movements on narrative leadership, brand positioning, and purpose-driven storytelling.

