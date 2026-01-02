Irish Packaging Machinery Specialist Obeeco Marks 45 Years Serving Manufacturers At Obeeco, we make every effort to select equipment and materials that are produced to the highest standards requiring minimal attention.

Dublin-based Obeeco Ltd celebrates over four decades of providing processing, packaging and coding solutions to food, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors

We've spent over four decades learning what Irish manufacturers actually need from their production equipment.” — Olive Walker, Obeeco Ltd

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obeeco Ltd, Ireland's established distributor of processing, packaging and coding machinery, marks 45 years of operation serving manufacturers across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The company, headquartered in Blackrock, Co. Dublin, continues to expand its portfolio of industrial equipment solutions whilst maintaining its reputation for technical expertise and comprehensive after-sales support.Founded in 1980, Obeeco has built enduring relationships with both Irish manufacturers and global equipment suppliers, establishing itself as a specialist partner for businesses seeking to improve production efficiency, increase throughput and reduce operational costs across food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical manufacturing sectors.Four Decades of Irish Manufacturing ExpertiseThe company's longevity in the Irish market reflects its understanding of the specific challenges facing manufacturers on the island of Ireland. From regulatory compliance requirements to production space constraints common in Irish facilities, Obeeco's approach centres on matching equipment capabilities to real operational conditions rather than simply supplying machinery."We've spent over four decades learning what Irish manufacturers actually need from their production equipment," said Richard Burke, Sales Director at Obeeco Ltd. "That means understanding not just the machinery itself, but how it fits into existing operations, what maintenance support will be required, and how to configure systems that can grow with a business. A machine that works brilliantly in a large German factory might not suit a medium-sized Irish producer working with different product formats and batch sizes."This accumulated expertise informs equipment recommendations across all categories the company supplies, from standalone heat sealing machines for small-scale production through to complete automated lines incorporating weighing, filling, bagging, date coding and check weighing systems.Comprehensive Equipment CategoriesObeeco's service offering spans six core areas that address the complete production and packaging requirements of modern manufacturing facilities.Packaging machinery forms the backbone of the company's offering. Vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machines create bags and pouches from roll stock film, filling them with products ranging from powders and granules to solid items at speeds suited to commercial production volumes. These systems accommodate various bag styles including pillow bags, gusseted bags and stand-up pouches. Horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) systems serve pharmaceutical, healthcare, veterinary and food applications where sachet and flow-wrap formats are required, with configurations available for different product characteristics and line speeds.Overwrapping machines provide retail-ready presentation packaging, whilst shrinkwrapping solutions address distribution packaging requirements. These systems handle diverse product formats from individual items to multipacks, with heat application controls suited to different film types and product sensitivities.Food processing equipment addresses the specific requirements of food manufacturers producing coated, fried, grilled and frozen products. Forming equipment shapes products consistently for uniform cooking and presentation. Coating systems apply batter, breadcrumb and tempura coatings to proteins, vegetables, cheese and other substrates. Frying equipment includes models suited to different oil types, temperatures and product residence times. Belt grills and ovens provide cooking options using contact heating, convection, steam or combinations of these methods. Freezing solutions span tunnel, spiral and impingement technologies, each suited to different product types, throughput requirements and available floor space.Filling and conveying equipment encompasses both powder and liquid applications. Auger-based powder filling systems deliver measurement accuracy for pharmaceutical, food and chemical products where consistent fill weights directly affect both product quality and regulatory compliance. Inline and rotary liquid fillers handle products from thin liquids through viscous creams and pastes, with configurations available for different container formats and production speeds. Conveying solutions include vacuum systems for powder handling and belt conveyors for product transport between processing stages.Coding and marking systems address traceability requirements and regulatory compliance across all manufacturing sectors. Continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers provide high-speed date, batch and barcode coding on production lines handling hundreds of products per minute. Large character inkjet systems mark outer cases and pallets with shipping information and identification codes. Thermal transfer overprinters apply date codes to flexible packaging films with the clarity required for retail products. Direct inkjet solutions print on porous substrates including cardboard and paper-based packaging.Thermal transfer ribbons and industrial inks represent both a consumables business and a technical advisory service, as ribbon selection affects print quality, durability and equipment longevity. The company supplies ribbons matched to specific printer models and substrate requirements, along with inks and solvents for various printing system types.Process improvement consultancy draws on the team's accumulated knowledge to help manufacturers identify bottlenecks, evaluate equipment options and plan production line upgrades. This service often precedes equipment purchases, ensuring machinery investments address genuine operational needs.Global Equipment PartnershipsObeeco's position as Irish distributor for multiple international equipment manufacturers gives local manufacturers access to technologies from some of the world's leading industrial equipment producers. Partner companies include Marden Edwards, specialists in overwrapping machinery; Piab, known for vacuum conveying technology; Yamato, manufacturers of multihead weighing systems; Hitachi, producers of industrial inkjet printing equipment; Diagraph, specialists in marking and coding solutions; and Kenray, providers of food processing equipment.Additional partnerships with Ripack, Sneyders, E Industries Limited, Gaser and GSI (Graphic Solid Inks) expand the available equipment portfolio across packaging, processing and consumables categories.These partnerships allow Obeeco to supply equipment ranging from entry-level production machinery suitable for smaller operations and startups through to high-capacity automated systems designed for large-scale production environments handling thousands of units per hour.Technical Support and After-Sales ServiceEquipment reliability depends not just on initial quality but on ongoing maintenance and support. Obeeco maintains trained service engineers available for site visits when equipment issues require hands-on diagnosis and repair. Phone-based technical support helps resolve problems that can be addressed remotely, reducing downtime for issues that don't require engineer attendance.The company stocks spare parts for equipment ranges it supplies, including certain components for discontinued models. This parts availability reduces wait times when components require replacement, addressing a common frustration for manufacturers whose equipment suppliers lack local stock.The combined team experience at Obeeco exceeds 80 years in machinery solutions, spanning sales, technical specification, installation support and service. This depth of experience informs both equipment recommendations and troubleshooting support.Client Relationships and Industry RecognitionLong-term client relationships demonstrate the company's approach in practice. Finnebrogue, the Northern Ireland-based food producer, has worked with Obeeco across both large and small projects over many years."They always have a good understanding of our needs and ensure they provide the best solution without compromising the budget available," noted Moray Gray, Head of Process Development at Finnebrogue. "We now see them as a 'go to' partner for any new or existing projects where their expertise and vast product portfolio can be utilised."Automate to Evolve has partnered with Obeeco on multiple high-value projects over a three-year period. Martin McQuillan, Managing Director of Automate to Evolve, described the company as "highly efficient and reliable to work with" with "excellent attention to detail, making them an ideal business partner."Aaron Lynn of Optimise Consultancy, who previously served as Operations Director at Finnebrogue, has worked with Richard Burke and Obeeco for over a decade. "Richard is one of the most knowledgeable and professional individuals in the industry," Lynn observed. "His relationships with the world's most advanced manufacturing equipment suppliers make him an invaluable asset to any business."Serving All-Ireland ManufacturingThe company serves manufacturers throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, providing both equipment sales and ongoing service support regardless of location on the island. This all-Ireland coverage ensures manufacturers in Belfast, Cork, Galway or any other location receive the same level of access to equipment, expertise and service.Equipment recommendations follow assessment of each client's specific production requirements, budget parameters and operational environment. Whether a manufacturer requires a single heat sealing machine for small-batch production or a complete automated line handling high-volume continuous production, the consultative approach remains consistent.Obeeco's headquarters at Annaville Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin serves as the base for sales, technical consultation and service operations supporting clients throughout Ireland. The location provides access to port facilities for equipment imports whilst maintaining proximity to manufacturing clusters across the greater Dublin area and beyond.Frequently Asked Questions About Obeeco and Industrial Packaging EquipmentWhat types of packaging machinery does Obeeco supply to Irish manufacturers?Obeeco supplies vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machines for bag and pouch production, handling products from powders to solids in various bag formats including pillow bags, gusseted bags and stand-up pouches. Horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) systems produce sachets and flow-wrapped products for food, pharmaceutical and healthcare applications. Overwrapping machines create retail-ready presentation packaging, whilst shrinkwrapping solutions address distribution packaging requirements. Equipment configurations range from entry-level machines suited to smaller production volumes through to high-speed automated systems for large-scale manufacturing.How does Obeeco help manufacturers select the right equipment for their production needs?The company's consultancy approach begins with assessment of current production requirements, future capacity needs and available floor space. Technical specialists evaluate factors including product characteristics, target production volumes, packaging formats, integration requirements with existing equipment and service accessibility. This process identifies machinery specifications that match operational requirements whilst considering budget constraints. The 80+ years of combined team experience informs recommendations, drawing on knowledge of how similar equipment has performed in comparable applications.What coding and marking technologies are available through Obeeco?Obeeco supplies continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers for high-speed production line coding, capable of printing date codes, batch numbers and barcodes on products moving at hundreds of units per minute. Large character inkjet systems mark outer cases and pallets with shipping information and identification codes readable from distance. Thermal transfer overprinters apply date codes to flexible packaging films with retail-quality print clarity. Direct inkjet solutions print on porous materials including cardboard and paper-based packaging. Each technology suits different production environments, substrate types and print resolution requirements.What after-sales support does Obeeco provide for equipment purchased through the company?Trained service engineers are available for site call-outs when equipment issues require hands-on diagnosis and repair. Phone-based technical support helps resolve problems that can be addressed remotely, reducing downtime for issues not requiring engineer attendance. The company stocks spare parts for equipment ranges it supplies, including certain components for discontinued models, to reduce wait times when parts require replacement. This combination of remote support, on-site service capability and parts availability addresses the ongoing support needs of production equipment.Which industries does Obeeco serve across Ireland?Obeeco works with manufacturers across food processing, pharmaceutical production, cosmetic manufacturing and chemical industries throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Within food processing, clients include producers of meat products, vegetables, snack foods, dairy products, prepared meals and bakery items. Pharmaceutical clients include both large-scale manufacturers and smaller specialist producers. The company's equipment portfolio addresses applications common across these sectors, from filling and sealing through to coding and labelling.What food processing equipment does Obeeco supply?For food manufacturers, Obeeco provides forming equipment for consistent product shaping, coating systems for batter, breadcrumb and tempura applications, frying equipment with temperature and residence time controls, belt grills using contact, inline or spiral configurations, ovens providing hot air and steam cooking options, and freezing solutions including tunnel, spiral and impingement freezers. This equipment supports production of coated products across red meat, poultry, fish, vegetable and cheese categories, with configurations suited to different production scales and product specifications.How long has Obeeco been operating in Ireland?Obeeco Ltd was founded in 1980 and has operated continuously for over 45 years. The company is headquartered in Blackrock, Co. Dublin and serves manufacturers across the entire island of Ireland. During this period, Obeeco has built partnerships with global equipment manufacturers and developed sector-specific expertise across packaging, processing, filling, coding and consumables applications. Key team members including Sales Director Richard Burke contribute decades of individual experience within the machinery solutions field.What filling and conveying equipment does Obeeco supply?The company supplies powder filling machines using auger-based technology for accurate dispensing of powders and granules, suited to pharmaceutical, food and chemical products where consistent fill weights affect product quality and regulatory compliance. Liquid filling systems include inline and rotary configurations for liquids, creams and pastes, with models available for different viscosities and container formats. Vacuum conveying systems from partner Piab handle powder transfer between processing stages, whilst belt conveyor systems transport products through production environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.