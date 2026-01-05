The Jackpot Gents Win $45,611.77 in 2025 Playing Strategic Video Poker - Net Winners After 3 Years of Play

The Jackpot Gents Steve and Matt Bourie are The Jackpot Gents thejackpotgents.com

YouTube's Jackpot Gents finish 2025 up $45,611.77, proving video poker strategy works with transparent daily content.

We're thrilled with our 2025 results and grateful to our audience for following our journey.” — Matt Bourie

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casino enthusiasts Steve and Matt Bourie, known as "The Jackpot Gents," have concluded 2025 with impressive results that demonstrate the long-term potential of strategic video poker play on their YouTube channel. As of December 31, 2025, the father-son duo reports total winnings of $45,611.77 for the year, reinforcing their philosophy that video poker offers superior value compared to traditional slot machines.The Jackpot Gents finished 2025 as successful winners, validating their strategic approach to video poker and their commitment to transparent, skill-based casino gaming.The scale of their operation is significant, with an average bet of $25 per hand and approximately $2 million wagered annually. This high-volume play makes their results particularly noteworthy from a statistical perspective.The Jackpot Gents' multi-year journey showcases both the challenges and rewards of skilled casino gaming. Their track record includes a winning year in 2023 with profits of $1,020.17, followed by losses of $7,693.85 in 2024, and their successful 2025 performance with winnings of $45,611.77. When analyzed against their total action, their loss rate for 2023 and 2024 combined was less than 1%. More significantly, when including their 2025 winnings of $45,611.77, the Jackpot Gents are substantial net winners after three full years of daily video poker play."These numbers tell the real story," said Steve Bourie. "Even though we're playing games where the casino has an advantage, we know how to calculate the house edge on video poker games and try to only play those that give the house no more than a 1.5% edge. When you're wagering approximately $2 million per year at $25 per hand on games with such minimal house advantages, good winning streaks - which we've been fortunate to hit - can help skilled players become overall winners. Our multi-year results demonstrate this approach in action."The Gents had two big wins in 2025. One for $20,000, which was a collaboration with slot influencer Brian Christopher, plus two more hits of $10,000 and $5,000 each, which helped contribute to their year-end total of $45,611.77.The Jackpot Gents' YouTube channel, featuring daily real-money video poker sessions, continues to provide transparency rarely seen in casino content creation. Unlike many slot influencers who only showcase winning sessions, Steve and Matt Bourie document their complete gambling journey, including both victories and setbacks.The duo's approach contrasts sharply with the challenges faced by slot influencers. With slot machines typically having a house edge of 10-14%, long-term profitability is extremely difficult. Many successful slot influencers rely on additional income streams to sustain their play."Video poker games typically have an edge of only 1 to 2% when played with optimal strategy," Matt Bourie explained. "Our results demonstrate that with sufficient volume and proper play, it's possible to overcome that edge over time. A less than 1% loss rate over two years, followed by significant wins, validates our approach."In addition to their engaging YouTube content, The Jackpot Gents maintain a comprehensive website at thejackpotgents.com. The site serves as a hub for all things video poker, offering invaluable resources for both beginners and seasoned players.Key features of thejackpotgents.com include:In-Depth Articles: The website delves into the nuances of video poker, explaining the differences between video poker and slot machines. Video Poker Software Training Programs: The Jackpot Gents guide visitors on how to leverage cutting-edge video poker software training programs to enhance their skills.Free Video Poker Strategy Charts : Visitors can access a variety of free video poker strategy charts that cater to different game variations. Video Poker Pay Tables : The website provides comprehensive information on the most prevalent video poker pay tables found in casinos.Adding to their robust content offerings, the Jackpot Gents also present a weekly livestream every Monday night at 8pm EST/5pm PST. During these live sessions, Steve and Matt Bourie play video poker in real-time at a casino, offering viewers an immersive experience and the opportunity to interact with them directly."Our Monday night livestreams allow us to connect with our audience in a more immediate way," Steve Bourie explained. "Viewers can see us apply our strategies in a live casino environment and ask questions as we play.""We're thrilled with our 2025 results and grateful to our audience for following our journey," Matt Bourie added. "Our year-end performance shows that with proper strategy and sufficient volume, skilled players can achieve positive results over time. Finishing 2025 as winners validates everything we've been teaching about strategic video poker play."The Jackpot Gents continue to release new videos daily, each concluding with an updated win/loss tally. Their channel and website serve as both entertainment and education for casino enthusiasts looking to maximize their gaming experience.About The Jackpot Gents:Steve and Matt Bourie, known as "The Jackpot Gents," are a father-son duo dedicated to educating and entertaining casino-goers through their daily YouTube videos, comprehensive website, and weekly livestreams. With a focus on video poker strategy and real-money play, they aim to prove that skill-based games offer the best value in the casino.For more information, visit their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJackpotGents You can also watch their weekly livestream: Every Monday at 8pm EST/5pm PST on that same channel.

