Irish Construction Safety Software Boxcore Expands to North America After Winning 2025 ICE Award

Construction Site Safety Software - Practical Software your Team will Love - Boxcore Practical Software that Simplifies Safety that your team will love - Boxcore Construction Software

Award-winning platform now trusted by 200+ contractors across Ireland, UK, and US, with rapid adoption among North America's top contractors

Construction teams need to solve problems under pressure. There's no room for technology that slows things down.” — Padraig Reilly, Founder and CEO, Boxcore

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dublin-Based Construction Safety Software Company Boxcore Announces Major US Expansion Following Award WinBoxcore, the construction safety software company founded by Irish civil engineer Padraig Reilly, has announced significant expansion into the North American market following its win at the 2025 Irish Construction Excellence (ICE) Awards. The company's mobile-first platform, designed specifically for frontline construction crews, has now been deployed on more than 1,100 projects worldwide, with over 40,000 worker profiles managed through the system.The expansion comes at a critical time for the construction industry, as digital safety platforms gain momentum across global markets. According to recent market research, the construction worker safety market is projected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2024 to $4.6 billion by 2030, driven by increasing regulatory demands and the adoption of cloud-based safety platforms.Award Recognition Validates Field-First ApproachBoxcore received the Construction Product Innovation (SaaS) award at the 2025 ICE Awards ceremony held at the Convention Centre Dublin on 1st May. The judges recognised the platform's practical approach to digitising safety compliance, worker onboarding, and workforce management for construction sites."Construction teams are incredibly busy and need to solve problems under pressure. There's no room for technology that slows things down. Users have to see the benefits quickly at site level," said Padraig Reilly, Founder and CEO of Boxcore. "We built our solution to address the problems I experienced firsthand during 15 years working on construction sites across Ireland, the UK, and Australia."The platform stands apart from competitors by prioritising adoption among site personnel rather than office staff. Foremen, subcontractors, and site operatives can verify compliance status, check worker certifications, and complete safety documentation in seconds rather than hours.Rapid Adoption in North American MarketThe company has onboarded more than 20 new contractors in the United States in less than six months, including several of North America's top 50 contractors. The platform's ability to handle SST (Site Safety Training) card verification in New York City has been particularly attractive to contractors operating under the city's Department of Buildings regulations.Boxcore now operates from three offices globally: Dublin (headquarters), London, and New York City. The company has expanded its team across Ireland, Portugal, the UK, and the US to support growing demand."The US market has exceeded our expectations," Reilly added. "Contractors there face similar challenges to those in Ireland and the UK – fragmented safety data, manual processes, and the constant pressure to prove compliance. Our platform solves these problems regardless of which card system or regulatory framework applies."Addressing Construction's Persistent Safety ChallengesConstruction remains one of the highest-risk industries globally. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that violations of common construction safety standards contributed to over 5,000 fatal work injuries in recent years. The "Fatal Four" – falls, struck-by incidents, electrocution, and caught-in/between hazards – account for approximately 65% of construction fatalities.Traditional safety management approaches relying on paper forms, email attachments, and disconnected spreadsheets create gaps in compliance documentation. When auditors or safety inspectors arrive on site, project teams often struggle to locate training records, equipment inspection logs, or induction documentation.Boxcore centralises all safety data into a single cloud-based platform accessible from any device. Site teams can instantly verify whether a worker's CSCS card (UK), Safepass certification (Ireland), or SST card (New York) is current and valid. Equipment inspection records, RAMS (Risk Assessment Method Statements), toolbox talk documentation, and training registers are all accessible in real-time.Integration with Major Construction PlatformsThe software integrates with leading project management platforms including Procore and Autodesk, positioning it within established construction technology ecosystems. This interoperability allows contractors already using these systems to add comprehensive safety management without replacing existing workflows.Beyond documentation, Boxcore offers facial recognition-powered time and attendance tracking, enabling accurate workforce monitoring without manual sign-in sheets. Site access can be automatically blocked for workers with expired certifications or incomplete inductions, preventing compliance breaches before they occur.Supporting Contractors of All SizesThe platform serves both Tier One contractors managing complex multi-site programmes and SME contractors operating smaller projects. This scalability has proven attractive across diverse market segments."Compliance, admin, audits, training – every construction company faces these challenges, whether you're running a project with dozens of subcontractors or managing a small local job with five crew members," Reilly explained. "The scale might differ, but the complexity doesn't. That's why we designed a solution that works equally well for both."Most clients achieve full rollout within 24 to 48 hours. The platform requires no dedicated IT support, complex integrations, or lengthy training programmes. Subcontractors receive their own logins and can self-onboard, upload safety documents, and manage their workforce independently while providing main contractors with visibility across all teams.Enterprise Ireland Support Fuels International GrowthBoxcore has received backing from Enterprise Ireland as a High Potential Start-up, supporting its expansion beyond the Irish market. The company was also a Silver Sponsor at the 2025 Construction Industry Federation (CIF) Safety Summit at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, where Reilly presented on the application of artificial intelligence to construction safety.The platform now supports projects across civil infrastructure, data centres, commercial construction, and specialist builds. Regional regulatory requirements are built into the system, allowing contractors to manage compliance across different jurisdictions from a single dashboard.Digital Transformation Reshaping Construction SafetyThe construction industry's digital transformation is accelerating. Cloud-based safety platforms, AI-powered monitoring systems, and real-time compliance tracking are becoming standard expectations rather than optional upgrades. Contractors who fail to adopt digital safety tools risk falling behind on compliance requirements and losing competitive positioning on major projects.Deloitte's 2026 Engineering and Construction Industry Outlook identifies real-time safety analytics as increasingly important for firms competing for large federally funded projects in the US. Similar trends are emerging across UK and Irish markets, where building safety regulations continue to tighten.Boxcore's approach differs from platforms designed primarily for office-based users. The mobile-first interface works reliably in field conditions, including areas with limited connectivity. Site crews can complete inspections, report hazards, and assign follow-ups directly from mobile devices.GA2 and GA3 Inspection Capabilities for Irish ContractorsFor Irish contractors specifically, Boxcore addresses the administrative burden of GA2 and GA3 equipment inspections. These plant safety compliance requirements for machinery, MEWPs (Mobile Elevating Work Platforms), and lifting equipment traditionally generate significant paperwork and tracking challenges.The platform digitises the entire inspection process, automatically flagging expired certifications and ensuring inspection records remain audit-ready. Contractors can demonstrate compliance instantly during site visits rather than searching through folders or email archives.Looking AheadBoxcore plans to continue expanding its presence in the US market throughout 2026, with particular focus on major metropolitan areas where construction safety regulations are most stringent. The company is also developing additional AI-powered features to support predictive safety analytics and enhanced risk assessment capabilities."We're just getting started," Reilly concluded. "Construction safety software is only valuable if it actually gets used on site. Everything we build starts from that principle. The award recognition is wonderful, but what matters most is helping construction teams work safely and efficiently every day."FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat is Boxcore and who is it designed for?Boxcore is a mobile-first construction safety software platform designed for general contractors, subcontractors, and site teams. The platform helps construction professionals manage safety documentation, worker onboarding, compliance tracking, equipment inspections, and time and attendance from any device. Unlike office-focused software, Boxcore was built specifically for frontline crews working in field conditions.Which regions does Boxcore currently serve?Boxcore operates across Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company maintains offices in Dublin (headquarters), London, and New York City. The platform supports regional regulatory requirements including CSCS card verification in the UK, Safepass certification in Ireland, and SST card compliance in New York City.How quickly can a construction company implement Boxcore?Most companies achieve full rollout within 24 to 48 hours. The cloud-based platform requires no complex integrations, dedicated IT support, or lengthy training programmes. Site crews typically become proficient with minimal instruction due to the intuitive mobile interface.What safety certifications and cards can Boxcore track?The platform tracks multiple certification types including CSCS cards (UK), Safepass (Ireland), SST cards (New York City), OSHA certifications (US), and other regional safety qualifications. Training records, expiry dates, and verification status are visible in real-time, with automatic alerts when certifications approach expiry.Does Boxcore integrate with other construction software?Yes. Boxcore integrates with leading project management platforms including Procore and Autodesk. This allows contractors to add comprehensive safety management capabilities to existing workflows without replacing current systems.How does Boxcore handle time and attendance tracking?The platform offers facial recognition-powered time and attendance tracking. Workers check in and out using mobile devices, eliminating manual sign-in sheets and providing accurate workforce data. Site access can be automatically restricted for workers with expired certifications or incomplete inductions.What types of safety documentation can be managed through Boxcore?Boxcore centralises RAMS (Risk Assessment Method Statements), permits, training records, toolbox talks, equipment inspection logs, safety briefings, and induction documentation. All records are stored in the cloud and accessible from any device, ensuring project teams can demonstrate compliance instantly during audits or inspections.How does Boxcore support subcontractor management?Subcontractors receive their own logins and can self-onboard, upload safety documents, track their workforce, and complete compliance requirements independently. Main contractors maintain visibility across all subcontractor teams while reducing the administrative burden of chasing paperwork.What makes Boxcore different from other construction safety software?Boxcore was built by a civil engineer with 15 years of site experience, specifically addressing the frustrations encountered with office-focused software that fails to achieve adoption among frontline crews. The mobile-first design, rapid deployment, and emphasis on site-level usability distinguish the platform from competitors designed primarily for desktop use.Has Boxcore received any industry recognition?Boxcore won the Construction Product Innovation (SaaS) award at the 2025 Irish Construction Excellence (ICE) Awards. The company has also been designated a High Potential Start-up by Enterprise Ireland and served as Silver Sponsor at the 2025 Construction Industry Federation (CIF) Safety Summit.

Boxcore Access Control Software for Construction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.