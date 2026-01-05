Free LearningMole Platform Launches Over 500 Free Spanish-Language Educational Videos for Children

Iguanodon: Discover dinosaur facts in Spanish with LearningMole's free video library Learn about Fósiles (Fossils) in Spanish – one of over 500 free educational videos on LearningMole Learn about Cleopatra in Spanish – one of over 500 free educational videos on LearningMole Free on LearningMole: Explore animal habitats in Spanish as part of the Animales video collection Free on LearningMole: Explore air pollution in Spanish as part of the Medio Ambiente video collection

Free platform adds 500+ Spanish videos covering science, geography, history and more – joining 3,500 English educational videos for children

LearningMole lets children discover the world in multiple languages – Spanish, Irish, and English – all completely free.” — Michelle Connolly, CEO Educational Voice

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearningMole Launches Over 500 Free Spanish-Language Educational Videos for ChildrenFree platform now offers curriculum-aligned Spanish content alongside 3,500+ English educational videosLearningMole, the free educational platform for children, has announced the launch of over 500 Spanish-language videos covering curriculum topics from science and technology to geography and history. The new Spanish video library joins LearningMole's existing collection of more than 3,500 English-language educational videos, making the platform one of the most comprehensive free learning resources available for children, parents, and teachers. All Spanish videos are available free to access. Users simply need to create a free account at learningmole.com/spanish-videos to start exploring the full collection.Speaking about the launch, Michelle Connolly, Founder of LearningMole, said: "We've seen growing demand from teachers and parents for quality Spanish-language educational content. With over 500 videos now available, children can explore topics they're genuinely curious about while building their Spanish skills. Whether they're learning about dinosaurs, exploring space, or discovering famous landmarks, they're absorbing vocabulary naturally through subjects that capture their imagination."What the Spanish Video Library CoversThe new Spanish video collection spans 12 subject categories, carefully selected to align with curriculum requirements while appealing to children's natural curiosity.Animales (Animals)From jungle predators to ocean creatures, the animals category introduces children to wildlife vocabulary while teaching fascinating facts about the natural world. Videos cover animal habitats, behaviours, and characteristics, building Spanish vocabulary through content children find genuinely engaging.Ciencia, Tecnología, Ingeniería y Matemáticas (STEM)The STEM category brings science and technology concepts to life in Spanish. Children can explore how things work, discover scientific principles, and build technical vocabulary that supports both language learning and STEM education goals.Cuerpo Humano (Human Body)Videos exploring the human body help children learn Spanish vocabulary for anatomy and biology. From bones and muscles to organs and systems, children discover how their bodies work while building scientific language skills.Dinosaurios (Dinosaurs)Few topics capture children's imaginations like dinosaurs. This category uses that natural enthusiasm to build Spanish vocabulary, teaching children about prehistoric creatures while introducing scientific terminology in an accessible way.Espacio (Space)The space category takes children on a journey through the solar system and beyond. Videos cover planets, stars, astronauts, and space exploration, building vocabulary that connects to both science curriculum and children's fascination with the universe.GeneralThe general category covers a broad range of topics that don't fit neatly into other subject areas, providing varied content that keeps Spanish learning fresh and interesting.Geografía (Geography)Geography videos introduce children to countries, continents, landscapes, and natural features. Children learn Spanish vocabulary for geographical concepts while developing their understanding of the world around them.Historia (History)The history category brings the past to life in Spanish, covering historical periods, events, and civilisations. Children build vocabulary while learning about how people lived in different times and places.Medio Ambiente (Environment)Environmental topics have never been more relevant. This category helps children understand environmental issues, sustainability, and conservation while building Spanish vocabulary for discussing these important subjects.Monumentos Emblemáticos (Famous Landmarks)From ancient wonders to modern marvels, the landmarks category introduces children to famous structures and places around the world. Videos build cultural knowledge alongside Spanish language skills.Personajes Famosos (Famous People)Children learn about influential figures from history, science, arts, and culture. The famous people category provides role models and inspiration while building biographical vocabulary in Spanish.Religiones y Festividades (Religions and Festivals)This category helps children understand different cultures and traditions through their celebrations and beliefs. Videos build vocabulary for discussing cultural diversity and global awareness.Why Spanish-Language Educational Content MattersSpanish is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, with over 500 million speakers globally. For children in the UK and Ireland, Spanish language skills open doors to communication with a vast global community and provide advantages in education and future careers.Traditional language learning often focuses heavily on grammar and vocabulary drills, which can struggle to maintain children's engagement. LearningMole's approach takes a different path – presenting Spanish as the medium for discovering interesting information rather than as an end in itself.When children watch a video about how volcanoes erupt or why dinosaurs became extinct, they absorb Spanish vocabulary in context. The language becomes a gateway to knowledge they genuinely want, creating positive associations that support continued learning.This approach proves particularly valuable for children at the early stages of language learning. Visual content provides meaning clues that help understanding without constant translation. A child watching an animated video about the solar system can follow the content even with limited vocabulary, picking up new words naturally as they engage with the material.For bilingual families, Spanish-language educational content offers opportunities to support heritage language development while keeping learning engaging and age-appropriate. Children can explore curriculum topics in Spanish, building academic vocabulary alongside everyday language skills.Designed for Classrooms and HomesLearningMole's Spanish videos have been designed with both teachers and parents in mind, offering flexibility for different learning contexts.In classroom settings, teachers can use videos to introduce new topics, support Spanish language lessons, or provide cross-curricular learning opportunities. A geography teacher might use Spanish videos about famous landmarks to combine language learning with curriculum content. A science teacher could introduce a unit on space with Spanish-language videos that build both scientific understanding and language skills.The videos work equally well for home learning. Parents supporting children's Spanish studies can use the content to make practice sessions more engaging than traditional textbook exercises. Families with Spanish-speaking members can use the videos to help children develop academic vocabulary alongside conversational skills.The short video format suits modern attention spans and busy schedules. Teachers can fit videos into lessons without taking over entire class periods, while parents can use them for focused learning sessions or educational screen time.Free Access: Breaking Down Barriers to LearningLearningMole's decision to offer all Spanish content free reflects a core commitment to educational accessibility. Quality learning resources should be available to every child, regardless of school budgets or family circumstances.Many Spanish-language educational resources sit behind expensive paywalls or require school subscriptions that not all institutions can afford. LearningMole removes these barriers, ensuring that a child in a small rural school has access to the same quality content as one in a well-funded urban institution.Accessing the Spanish video library requires only a free account registration at learningmole.com. There are no hidden costs, no premium tiers required for Spanish content, and no limits on how much content users can access.This approach extends across LearningMole's entire platform. The over 3,500 English-language educational videos covering maths, science, English, geography, history, and digital skills are all available on the same free access basis. Families and schools using LearningMole for English content can now seamlessly add Spanish-language learning to their resource toolkit.Part of a Growing Multilingual LibraryThe Spanish video launch follows LearningMole's recent release of Irish-language content through the HighFive Facts series (Bosa in Airde), developed in collaboration with Educational Voice and funded by COGG. Together, these releases signal LearningMole's commitment to supporting language learning beyond English."Language opens doors," said Michelle Connolly. "Whether children are learning Spanish to connect with global opportunities, or Irish to connect with cultural heritage, we want to provide resources that make that learning enjoyable and effective. We're building a platform where children can explore the world in multiple languages."The platform continues to expand its multilingual offerings based on user feedback and educational needs. The infrastructure developed for Spanish and Irish content creates a foundation for future language additions as demand grows.Frequently Asked QuestionsHow do I access LearningMole's Spanish videos?Visit learningmole.com/spanish-videos and create a free account using your email address. Once registered, you have unlimited access to all 500+ Spanish-language videos, plus the full library of over 3,500 English educational videos. There are no subscription fees, no premium tiers, and no hidden costs.What age range are the Spanish videos suitable for?LearningMole's Spanish videos are designed primarily for primary school children, though older beginners and younger secondary students will also find the content valuable. The visual approach makes videos accessible even for children with limited Spanish vocabulary, while the curriculum-aligned topics ensure educational relevance across age groups.Can teachers use LearningMole in the classroom?Absolutely. Teachers can use LearningMole videos to introduce topics, support Spanish language lessons, or create cross-curricular learning opportunities. The platform is free for educational use, and teachers can recommend it to parents for home learning support without any budget implications.What subjects do the Spanish videos cover?The Spanish video library covers 12 subject categories: Animals, STEM, Human Body, Dinosaurs, Space, General topics, Geography, History, Environment, Famous Landmarks, Famous People, and Religions and Festivals. This broad coverage allows children to explore curriculum topics across multiple subject areas in Spanish.Do children need to speak Spanish already to use the videos?No prior Spanish knowledge is required. The visual nature of the videos provides context clues that help children understand content even with limited vocabulary. Children absorb new words naturally as they engage with topics that interest them, making the videos suitable for beginners through to more advanced learners.Is LearningMole really free?Yes. LearningMole is completely free to access. Creating an account requires only an email address, and all content – including Spanish videos, Irish videos, and the full English video library – is available without payment. There are no premium subscriptions required for any content on the platform.How does learning through video compare to traditional language learning?Video-based learning complements traditional methods by presenting language in context. Rather than memorising vocabulary lists, children encounter Spanish words while learning about subjects they find interesting. This creates stronger memory associations and more positive attitudes toward language learning. Visual content also supports comprehension for children who struggle with text-based or audio-only resources.Can parents use LearningMole to support homework and home learning?Yes, LearningMole is designed for both classroom and home use. Parents can use Spanish videos to make language practice more engaging, support homework on topics covered in school, or provide educational screen time. The platform works on any device with internet access, making it easy to use at home, during travel, or anywhere learning happens.What other languages does LearningMole offer?In addition to the new Spanish library, LearningMole offers Irish-language content through the HighFive Facts (Bosa in Airde) series, covering science and environmental topics. The platform continues to expand its multilingual offerings based on educational needs and user feedback.How often is new content added to LearningMole?LearningMole regularly adds new videos across all subject areas and languages. The platform is continuously expanding, with new content added based on curriculum requirements, user feedback, and emerging educational needs. Creating a free account ensures access to all new content as it becomes available.About LearningMoleLearningMole is an educational platform providing free curriculum-aligned video resources for children from early years through to secondary school. The platform hosts over 3,500 English-language educational videos alongside growing collections in Spanish and Irish.Founded by Michelle Connolly, a former primary school teacher, LearningMole grew from a simple observation: parents and teachers needed better resources to support children's learning, and those resources needed to be accessible regardless of budget constraints.The platform covers core curriculum subjects including maths, science, English, geography, and history, alongside specialised content in STEM, coding, environmental education, and life skills. Content is designed by educators who understand curriculum requirements and classroom realities, ensuring resources are practical and ready to use.LearningMole has grown to serve thousands of families and schools across the UK, Ireland, and beyond. Teachers use the platform to supplement classroom instruction, while parents turn to it for homework support, home learning, and educational screen time alternatives.The platform's approach centres on making learning engaging and accessible. Rather than dry presentations of curriculum content, LearningMole videos bring subjects to life through animation and clear explanation. Children who might struggle with textbook learning often thrive with video content that presents information visually and maintains engagement through pacing and presentation."We believe every child deserves access to quality educational resources," said Connolly. "Budget constraints shouldn't determine whether a child gets engaging, well-produced learning content. That's why LearningMole is free, and that's why we keep expanding what we offer."How to Access the Spanish Video LibraryAll 500+ Spanish-language videos are available now at learningmole.com/spanish-videos. Users can browse by category or search for specific topics.To access the full library:Visit learningmole.com/spanish-videosCreate a free account (email and password only)Start exploring all 12 subject categoriesThe same free account provides access to LearningMole's complete library of over 3,500 English-language educational videos, Irish-language content, and all future additions to the platform.Teachers can share LearningMole with colleagues and recommend it to parents for home use, knowing that access requires no school budget allocation or subscription fees.

Fósiles (Fossils)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.