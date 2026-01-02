AI Transformation Leader Gabriel Millien to Shape Global Dialogue on Physical AI at World Technology Congress

Following his appointment to the Board, Millien will keynote at the pivotal 5th Session of WTC, translating strategic insight into leadership action

LYON, 1260, SWITZERLAND, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Technology Congress (WTC) today highlighted the integral role of Gabriel Millien as he prepares to keynote the 5th Session of the World Technology Congress, following his recent appointment to the WTC Board of Directors. This convening occurs at the definitive inflexion point for Physical AI, with 2026 widely recognised as the year it moves decisively from prototype to production. Millien, a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies with a track record of delivering over $100M in measurable AI and digital transformation impact, will address the leadership imperatives of this historic shift.The convergence of explosive market growth, projected at a 32.53% CAGR, alongside tangible sectoral adoption from autonomous logistics to "lights-out" manufacturing, creates an unprecedented window of opportunity and strategic urgency. His appointment to the Board and his central role in the Congress reflect WTC’s commitment to marrying deep industry expertise with actionable insight, as global industries stand at the threshold of the autonomous era.The Architect of the Physical AI Executive Playbook:Millien’s contribution is already foundational. As a lead author of the WTC’s seminal Physical AI Future Impact Report, he crafted the essential “Executive Playbook” section. This work provides the strategic bridge from technological potential to industrial reality, introducing the “GRAVITY Framework”; a seven-pillar system for implementation that addresses the core leadership mandate in an era where intelligence must be embodied.“Gabriel’s work transforms the conversation from ‘what if’ to ‘how to’,” said Dominika Haverova, Chairwoman of the Board. “His appointment to our Board ensures this operational wisdom guides our mission. His keynote is the logical and urgent next step: equipping leaders with the framework to navigate this defining transformation of 2026 responsibly and successfully.”The Defining Convergence: The 5th World Technology CongressThe 5th Session, “The Immutable Era of Physical AI,” (22-24 April 2026, Lake Como) is convened at a point of tangible, accelerating disruption. Physical AI—the fusion of AI with robotics, autonomous vehicles, and smart machinery—is actively reshaping the foundations of global industry, with a market projected to grow to $2.4 trillion by 2032.Why This Congress Is Essential:A Strategic Imperative for Executives: For leaders in manufacturing, logistics, automotive, and healthcare, the time for observation is over. The Congress is the forum to transition from planning to execution, offering direct access to the strategies and frameworks needed to avoid strategic obsolescence.The Ecosystem’s Central Node: This is the critical 2026 convening for the entire Physical AI value chain—from pioneers in simulation and robotics to enablers in edge computing, sensing, and AI infrastructure. It is where the partnerships that will define scalable integration are forged.The Launchpad for Innovators & Investors: With venture capital intensely focused on the sector, the Congress connects emerging disruptors with the capital and corporate partnerships essential for growth. It is the stage where the next generation of market leaders emerges.Addressing the Broader Impact: Beyond technology, Congress confronts the essential societal dimensions: workforce transition, ethical governance, and global policy coordination, ensuring the revolution is shaped with foresight.A Call to Build the Future:The World Technology Congress extends a decisive invitation to all builders of the physical future: executives, engineers, investors, and policymakers.The insights from the Physical AI Impact Report present a clear mandate: the future is being built now by those who can translate intelligence into real-world action. The 5th Session in Lake Como is the essential gathering for those ready to move from blueprint to construction, to ensure the Physical AI era is defined by leadership, responsibility, and broad-based progress.Event Details:What: The 5th Session of the World Technology CongressTheme: The Immutable Era of Physical AIWhen: 22-24 April 2026Where: Lake Como, ItalyRegistration & Information: https://www worldtechnologycongress .org/5th-session-infoAbout the World Technology Congress (WTC):World Technology Congress is a global innovation diplomacy platform committed to accelerating beneficial technological progress. By convening leaders across industry, government, and research, WTC fosters the dialogue, collaboration, and strategic insight necessary to navigate complex technological transitions and shape a future where innovation drives broad-based prosperity and societal resilience.

