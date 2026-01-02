VueReal Introduces EcoVue™ for MicroLED Watches to Cut Cost and Power

EcoVue™ MicroLED watch display technology from VueReal, designed to address cost, power efficiency and manufacturability.

EcoVue™ tackles cost, power efficiency and manufacturability—advancing MicroLED smartwatch displays toward high-volume commercialization.

By solving yield, cost, and power efficiency simultaneously, we are enabling wearable manufacturers to confidently plan MicroLED into future products.” — Dr. Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO, VueReal

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VueReal Introduces EcoVue™ Technology for MicroLED Watches—Addressing Cost, Power Efficiency, and Manufacturability for Next-Generation WearablesVueReal, a leader in micro-device integration and MicroLED industrialization, today announced the next generation of EcoVue™ Technology—a MicroLED display platform engineered to overcome the long-standing challenges of cost, power consumption, and manufacturability that have limited MicroLED adoption in smartwatches and other wearable devices.EcoVue™ is a portfolio of technologies developed by VueReal to address the cost, performance, scalability, and power-consumption barriers that have historically constrained MicroLED in wearables. Originally designed and patented by VueReal, EcoVue™ has since been comprehensively advanced to meet today’s stringent requirements for yield, cost efficiency, brightness, and system-level power performance in MicroLED-based smartwatch displays. With these advancements, EcoVue™ transitions MicroLED watches from a technically impressive but economically constrained concept into a commercially viable platform aligned with real-world wearable product cycles.Solving the Three Primary Constraints for MicroLED Smartwatch CommercializationThrough direct engagement with smartwatch OEMs, key suppliers, and industry stakeholders, VueReal identified three constraints that consistently emerge as the primary barriers to commercialization:1. Meaningful cost reduction driven by improved yield and lower material costs2. A supply chain capable of supporting significantly higher production volumes3. Improved system-level power efficiency suitable for always-on wearable productsVueReal has addressed each of these challenges—supporting MicroLED watch displays as a viable option for next-generation product programs in 2026—and defined a clear two-year roadmap toward cost parity with premium OLED.As smartwatch manufacturers pursue brighter, always-on displays while managing strict battery-life and bill-of-material constraints, EcoVue™ directly addresses the most persistent adoption barriers: power efficiency and scalable cost. By combining VueReal’s proprietary MicroLED integration expertise with energy-aware display architectures, EcoVue™ enables ultra-bright outdoor-readable smartwatch displays exceeding 3,000 nits, while significantly reducing system-level power demand—unlocking new design flexibility for premium wearable platforms.Key Attributes of EcoVue™ Technology for Watches• A New Design Philosophy: VueReal’s foundational MicroLED intellectual property leverages the unique advantages of MicroLED, rather than applying conventional OLED/LCD design assumptions.• Industrialization for High-Yield Manufacturing: Innovations in process integration deliver manufacturable yields and cost structures suitable for high-volume consumer electronics.• Device Optimization for Cost Reduction: Advances in device structure, process optimization, and material efficiency support display designs aligned with OEM cost expectations.• Power-Efficient, High-Brightness Performance: Maintains MicroLED’s defining benefits—exceptional brightness, longevity, and contrast—while addressing smartwatch battery-life constraints.• A Roadmap to Cost Parity: VueReal’s targeted technology advancement roadmap aims to achieve cost parity with premium OLED within two years.See EcoVue™ at CESVueReal will offer private, in-person demonstrations of EcoVue™ Technology at its suite in Las Vegas during CES 2026, providing invited customers the opportunity to experience the platform’s performance, manufacturability, and system-level benefits in a smartwatch form factor.“Our objective with the EcoVue™ technology portfolio is to remove the remaining commercial and technical barriers preventing MicroLED from becoming the display technology of choice for high-volume smartwatches,” said Dr. Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO of VueReal. “By solving yield, cost, and power efficiency simultaneously—and doing so with a credible supply chain and roadmap—we are enabling wearable manufacturers to confidently plan MicroLED into future products.”About VueRealVueReal is an innovator in the micro-device industry, specializing in the transfer and integration of MicroLEDs through its proprietary MicroSolid Printing™ platform. Based in Waterloo, Canada, VueReal partners with global leaders in consumer electronics, automotive, and lighting to bring high-performance, scalable, and sustainable MicroLED solutions to market. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com

