Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market to Reach $1.7B by 2031 | Driven by Aging Population and Osteoporosis

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market reached US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This growth reflects increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine procedures and the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and other degenerative spinal disorders worldwide. Factors such as technological advancements in imaging and surgical tools, growing patient awareness, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are key drivers behind this growth. The kyphoplasty device segment currently leads the market due to its ability to restore vertebral height and reduce cement leakage risks, making it a preferred choice among clinicians.North America remains the leading region, supported by established healthcare systems, high procedural awareness, and strong reimbursement frameworks, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to increasing geriatric populations and improved healthcare access.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/vertebroplasty-and-kyphoplasty-market Key Highlights from the Report:➤ Global market reached US$ 1.2 billion in 2023.➤ Market is projected to grow to US$ 1.7 billion by 2031 at a 5% CAGR.➤ Rising prevalence of vertebral compression fractures is a primary growth driver.➤ Kyphoplasty devices hold the largest segment share in the market.➤ North America dominates due to advanced healthcare infrastructure.➤ Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding hospital networks and geriatric population.Recent Developments:United StatesIn July 2025, U.S. hospitals expanded use of balloon kyphoplasty systems with advanced imaging guidance for enhanced precision and patient safety.In June 2025, new cement formulations with improved viscosity and biocompatibility were adopted for vertebroplasty to reduce leakage risks.In May 2025, robotic-assisted guidance systems were integrated with vertebral augmentation procedures to improve outcomes in complex spinal fractures.Europe:In July 2025, European spine centers implemented augmented reality and 3D imaging to enhance kyphoplasty accuracy for osteoporotic and traumatic fractures.In June 2025, biodegradable and antibiotic-impregnated bone cements were introduced to reduce infection risk during vertebroplasty procedures.In May 2025, training programs emphasized minimally invasive vertebral augmentation techniques to increase procedural adoption in geriatric populations.Asia-Pacific:In July 2025, Japan, China, and South Korea increased adoption of balloon kyphoplasty for elderly patients to improve mobility and reduce hospital stays.In June 2025, India and Southeast Asia deployed portable vertebroplasty kits in regional hospitals to expand access to spinal fracture treatment.In May 2025, research collaborations focused on enhanced bone cements and delivery systems for improved safety and long-term outcomes.Company InsightsKey players operating in the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market include:MedtronicJayon ImplantsJohnson & JohnsonJoimaxTeknimedGlobus MedicalStrykerMEDAID IncBiopsybellMerit Medical SystemsMarket Segmentation:The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is segmented to provide insights into growth trends, clinical adoption, and investment opportunities.By Device Type:The market is primarily divided into vertebroplasty devices and kyphoplasty devices. Kyphoplasty devices dominate due to their clinical advantage in restoring vertebral height and minimizing cement leakage, improving patient outcomes and driving preference among surgeons. Vertebroplasty remains essential due to its effectiveness in rapid stabilization, especially in acute fractures.By Application:Applications include osteoporotic fractures, traumatic fractures, and spinal tumors or metastatic fractures. Osteoporotic fractures account for the largest share, fueled by aging populations and the high incidence of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Trauma-related and tumor-related procedures are also increasing as patients seek minimally invasive interventions to reduce pain and improve mobility.By End-User:End-users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and specialty clinics. Hospitals currently account for the largest share due to high procedural volumes and comprehensive care facilities. ASCs are emerging as key growth areas thanks to cost efficiencies and increasing patient preference for outpatient care.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/vertebroplasty-and-kyphoplasty-market Regional Insights:North America:North America remains the largest market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of minimally invasive spine care, and supportive reimbursement policies. The U.S. is a key contributor, with widespread adoption of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures.Europe:Europe maintains a strong presence, with countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. exhibiting high adoption rates due to established healthcare systems and guidelines promoting early intervention for spinal fractures.Asia-Pacific:Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising osteoporosis prevalence, and increased procedural awareness. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead regional growth.Other Regions:Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with potential for growth, supported by improving healthcare access and growing awareness of minimally invasive spine procedures.Market DynamicsMarket Drivers:The market is propelled by the increasing incidence of vertebral compression fractures, largely due to osteoporosis and aging populations. Technological advancements, such as improved bone cements, high-resolution imaging, and navigation systems, further enhance procedural safety and effectiveness, encouraging wider adoption.Market Restraints:High procedural costs, limited reimbursement in certain regions, and potential complications such as cement leakage remain key barriers, particularly in low-resource markets. Regulatory requirements also pose challenges for rapid market expansion.Market Opportunities:Opportunities exist in the development of next-generation devices, AI-assisted surgical systems, and robotic navigation tools that improve procedural precision. The expansion of ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient facilities also opens avenues to increase accessibility and reduce treatment costs.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=vertebroplasty-and-kyphoplasty-market Reasons to Buy the Report:✔ In-depth analysis of market size, trends, and growth forecast (2024–2031).✔ Detailed segmentation by device type, application, end-user, and region.✔ Insight into competitive landscape and key strategic initiatives.✔ Analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for investment decisions.✔ Customizable data to support corporate strategy and planning.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ What is the current size of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in 2023?◆ How big is the market projected to be by 2031?◆ Who are the key players in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market?◆ Which region is expected to dominate the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market?◆ What are the main factors driving market growth during the forecast period?Conclusion:The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is set for steady growth through 2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of spinal fractures, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and technological innovations. The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is set for steady growth through 2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of spinal fractures, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and technological innovations. While procedural costs and regulatory challenges remain, demographic trends and advancements in device technology provide ample opportunities for market expansion. Kyphoplasty continues to lead key device segments, North America maintains dominance, and Asia-Pacific offers the most significant growth potential, making this market highly attractive for manufacturers, healthcare providers, and investors.

