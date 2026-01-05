global refrigerated warehousing and storage market

The Business Research Company's Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $245.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage market is dominated by a mix of global logistics leaders and specialized regional cold-chain operators. Companies are focusing on advanced temperature-controlled infrastructure, automation-enabled storage solutions, and energy-efficient refrigeration technologies to strengthen market presence and meet rising regulatory and food-safety requirements. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking capacity expansion, supply-chain resilience, and strategic partnerships across the cold-storage ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market?

According to our research, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The Global Warehousing revenues division of the company completely involved in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market, provides its Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage segment, which focuses on storing frozen and perishable food and other temperature-sensitive products, as well as providing related warehousing services such as handling, transportation, and value-added integrated solutions.

How Concentrated Is the Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentati0n reflects the industry’s operational complexity driven by capital-intensive infrastructure requirements, strict temperature-control regulations, and the need for regionally distributed facilities to serve diverse supply-chain networks. Leading operators such as Lineage Logistics, AmeriCold Logistics, Penske Logistics, and United States Cold Storage hold stronger positions due to their extensive facilities, advanced cold-chain technologies, and established customer relationships, while numerous smaller firms cater to localized or specialized storage needs. As demand for modern, automated, and energy-efficient cold storage solutions accelerates, consolidation, strategic alliances, and technology-driven expansion are expected to strengthen the influence of major global players within the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (2%)

o AmeriCold Logistics (1%)

o Penske Logistics (1%)

o United States Cold Storage Inc. (1%)

o Nichirei Corporation (1%)

o Kenco (0.4%)

o NewCold (0.3%)

o Burris Logistics (0.3%)

o Tippmann Group (0.2%)

o Congebec Logistics Inc. (0.1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Envoy Networks Inc., Groupe Robert Inc., Dematic Corporation, AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, United States Cold Storage Inc., NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V., Interstate Warehousing Inc., Tippmann Group Inc., Sysco Corporation, DH Warehousing & Fulfillment LLC, G&S Logistics Inc., Ryder Supply Chain Solutions (a division of Ryder System Inc.), Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V. (Frialsa), Cooltrax Pty Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Vertical Cold Storage LLC, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Arctic Logistics LLC, Freightzy Logistics, DP World Group, Conestoga Cold Storage Limited, Emergent Cold LatAm Holdings Ltd., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Cold-Link Logistics LLC, Agile Cold Storage LLC, Conger Industries Inc., and CJ Logistics America LLC are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Americold Logistics LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Burris Logistics Company, Snowman Logistics Limited, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Conestoga Cold Storage Limited, FreezPak Logistics LLC, Chinachem Group Limited, METCOLD Supply Network Management Limited, RLS Logistics Inc., Nor-Am Cold Storage Inc., GLP Pte. Ltd., NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, YOKOREI Co., Ltd., GLP Japan Inc., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Kajima Corporation, Korea Superfreeze Co., Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Quanlian Jicai Group, SPJ Cold Storage Private Limited, DP World Group, Indicold Private Limited, Prozo Distribution Private Limited, JD Logistics (Jingdong Logistics), and Kintetsu World Express Inc., and more are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Sogedim S.p.A., NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Burris Logistics Company, Constellation Cold Logistics LLC, FreezPak Logistics LLC, Conestoga Cold Storage Limited, RLS Logistics Inc., Magnavale Limited, Culina Group Limited, and Hanson Logistics Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, DSV A/S, Geodis Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CJ Logistics Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Fresh Logistics Polska Sp. z o.o., Frost Logistics s.r.o., PCC Intermodal S.A., Macromex Cold Storage LLC, and Frigo Logistics S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Emergent Cold LatAm Holdings Ltd., Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos Ltda., Brasfrigo S.A., Alpopular S.A., G&S Logistics Inc., Emergent Cold Latin America Ltd., FríoStar S.A., Coldchain Colombia S.A.S., Sedni S.A., Coldbox S.A., and Sefarcol S.A. are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Energy-Efficient assists in lower operational costs and lower environmental impact.

• Example: SCG Chemicals Public Company CHILLOX (April 2025) assigns preserve stored goods while cutting electricity consumption for cooling by over 15–20%, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

• These innovations support the Net Zero goal by promoting sustainable technology adoption and fostering a transition toward a greener economy in the logistics and warehousing sector

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching temperature-controlled storage capacity to meet growing demand and optimize supply chain efficiency

• Enhancing IoT and smart sensors for real-time inventory monitoring and cold chain compliance

• Focusing on automated and AI-driven warehouse management systems to improve operational efficiency

• Leveraging sustainability initiatives through energy-efficient refrigeration and eco-friendly packaging solutions

