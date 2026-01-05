Multifamily Modular & Prefab Housing Market Competition 2025: Key Players Driving Growth

multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market scope

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction market is dominated by a mix of global construction leaders and specialized regional builders. Companies are focusing on innovative modular designs, sustainable building materials, and integrated digital construction technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce project timelines. Emphasizing scalable manufacturing processes and compliance with evolving building codes is crucial to strengthening market presence. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Market?

According to our research, Skanska AB led global sales in 2023 with a 4% market share. The company partially involved in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market provides design for manufacture and assembly (DFMA), enabling off-site production of building components that are later assembled on-site, resulting in faster delivery, improved quality and enhanced sustainability. While Skanska recently divested its BoKlok modular housing factory in Sweden

How Concentrated Is the Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation underscores the industry’s competitive diversity, shaped by varied regional regulations, construction standards, and customer preferences. Despite the presence of major firms such as Skanska AB, Bouygues Construction, and Lendlease Corporation—each leveraging scale, advanced prefabrication technologies, and strong project portfolios—no single player holds dominant market control. Smaller and regional firms continue to thrive by specializing in local design requirements, sustainable modular solutions, and cost-efficient housing models. As demand for faster, greener, and affordable multifamily housing grows globally, the sector is likely to see increased collaboration, strategic partnerships, and gradual consolidation among established players and innovative modular startups.

• Leading companies include:

o Skanska AB (4%)

o Bouygues Construction (4%)

o Lendlease Corporation (4%)

o Clayton Homes Inc (4%)

o Cavco Industries Inc (2%)

o Katerra Technologies Private Limited (1%)

o Champion Homes Inc (1%)

o ATCO Structures Ltd (1%)

o Fleetwood Australia Ltd (0.5%)

o Modulaire Group (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Grupo GMI, Kent Homes, Modular Homes Canada, NRB Modular Solutions, Stellar Modular, Matrex Modular Buildings, Boxx Modular, Simply Homes, Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, Sekisui House, Ltd, Modular Building Systems, Inc. (MBS), Factory_OS, Method Homes LLC, and NRB Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Ningbo Deepblue Smart House Co, Ltd, Qingdao KXD Steel Structure Co, Ltd, YMK Construction Co, Ltd, Emart24 Co, Ltd, Misawa Homes Co, Ltd, Visionary Homes Holon Building System Ltd, Broad Sustainable Building Co, Ltd, Lida Group Co, Ltd, Pro9 Modular Solutions Pty Ltd, AV Jennings Properties Limited, and Alt.Form Pty Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Continental AG, Baufritz GmbH, WeberHaus GmbH & Co. KG, and Skanska AB are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Dwellii, Unihouse Modular Solutions Ltd, and DIM Group Holdings Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Set Ideas, FGMF Arquitetos, Tecverde Engenharia Ltda, Brasil ao Cubo Engenharia e Construção, Cyrela Build Up, Tecno Fast Construções Ltda, Altermateria Engenharia e Construção, and Grupo Imdi Engenharia e Construção are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovative Modular Brands Boosting Profitability In Multifamily Housing is delivering affordable, high-quality housing solutions.

• Example: Greystar Real Estate Partners Attainable (June 2023) assigns more affordable housing solutions tailored to key demographic groups who are disproportionately affected by the growing scarcity of rental options.

• This innovation able to deliver sustainable, high-quality homes at reduced costs, making homeownership and renting more accessible

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Expanding modular design innovations to improve construction speed and customization

• Increasing investments in sustainable and eco-friendly building materials

• Forming strategic partnerships with technology providers for smart home integration

• Utilizing digital platforms and BIM (Building Information Modeling) for streamlined project management and collaboration

