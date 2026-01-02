1776 Moving & Storage Marks Over 10 Years of Trusted Service in Central Florida

Family-owned moving company celebrates a decade of reliable residential and commercial relocations.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1776 Moving & Storage, a trusted name in the Central Florida relocation industry, announces over a decade of delivering quality moving solutions throughout the region. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has become known for its personalized approach and dedication to customer satisfaction, handling residential and commercial moves with care and integrity.Based in Orlando, 1776 Moving & Storage has built its reputation as a reliable moving company in Orlando, FL by offering licensed, insured, and customized services tailored to meet clients’ individualized needs. With a team trained to treat every move as if it were their own, the company emphasizes professional service, transparent pricing, and careful handling of belongings, recognizing that every move represents more than just transporting items - it’s about relocating lives and livelihoods.The company continues to focus on making transitions seamless for residents and businesses seeking expert local moving services . With customer care at the forefront, 1776 Moving & Storage remains committed to enhancing its legacy of excellence in Central Florida.Known for providing attentive service and maintaining strong customer relationships, our movers are available to assist clients with a range of moving needs - from packing and transport to unloading and placement - across Orlando and the surrounding communities.About 1776 Moving & Storage: 1776 Moving and Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company headquartered in Central Florida. Founded in 2012, the company specializes in licensed and insured residential and commercial relocation services. With a reputation for delivering professional, reliable, and honest service, the company is dedicated to handling each move with the utmost care. Their team works with the guiding principle of moving every client as if they were family, offering transparent pricing and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations.

