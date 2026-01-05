Motor Lamination Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

motor lamination market statistics

Expected to grow to $28.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Motor Lamination market is dominated by a mix of global electrical steel manufacturers, specialized component producers, and regional stamping and motor assembly companies. Firms are focusing on advanced low-loss silicon steel materials, high-precision lamination technologies, and energy-efficient motor designs to strengthen market presence and meet rising performance standards across automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking opportunities in next-generation motor technologies, value-chain integration, and long-term collaborative initiatives within the rapidly expanding motor lamination industry

According to our research, United States Steel Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 4% market share. The Flat-Rolled of the company is partially included in the motor lamination market, offers a range of high-quality steel products specifically tailored for the motor lamination market. The company supplies non-grain oriented electrical steels that are essential for efficient electromagnetic performance in motors and generators. These steels are designed to reduce core losses and improve energy efficiency, making them ideal for automotive, industrial, and appliance applications. U.S. Steel's motor lamination offerings are produced with tight thickness tolerances and consistent mechanical properties to ensure optimal performance in demanding electric motor designs

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 12% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s varied technical requirements, diverse end-use applications, and the presence of numerous regional manufacturers specializing in stamping, electrical steel processing, and custom lamination solutions. Leading vendors such as United States Steel Corporation, Eurogroup S.p.A., Tempel Steel Company, POSCO, and Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited hold competitive positions through advanced production capabilities, high-quality electrical steel offerings, and established relationships with automotive and industrial motor OEMs, while smaller firms serve niche and precision-driven needs across local markets. As demand for high-efficiency motors, EV powertrains, and low-loss electrical steel continues to accelerate, consolidation, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven process improvements are expected to further strengthen the influence of major players within the motor lamination industry.

o United States Steel Corporation (4%)

o Eurogroup S.p.A. (2%)

o Tempel Steel Company (2%)

o POSCO (2%)

o Godrej And Boyce Manufacturing Limited (1%)

o Pitti Engineering Ltd. (0.5%)

o Voestalpine AG (0.5%)

o Precision Micro Ltd. (0.07%)

o Thomson Lamination Company Inc. (0.01%)

o Partzsch Group (0.01%)

• North America: Worthington Enterprises, Inc., Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., United States Steel Corporation, Tempel Steel Company, LCS Company, Inc., Polaris Laser Laminations, Lamination Specialties, Inc. (LSI), Laser Technologies, Inc., Proto Laminations, Inc., Metglas, Inc. (Hitachi Metals), Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, Corefficient S. de R.L. de C.V., Algoma Steel Group Inc., Progressive Tool & Manufacturing Ltd., Core Manufacturing, Inc., EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A., and Interlam (Interlamina México). are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Vitesco Technologies Group AG, Shagang Group, POSCO China, Suzhou Fine-Stamping Machinery Co., Ltd. (FSPG), Baosteel Group Corporation, EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. (EGLA), JSW Steel Ltd., Modi Hitech India Ltd., Kumar Precision Stampings, Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, Hyundai Rotem Company, and POSCO. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Worthington Steel, Inc., Sitem Group, Fischer & Kaufmann GmbH & Co. KG (FIUKA), thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG, BEW-Umformtechnik GmbH, voestalpine Stahl GmbH, ArcelorMittal S.A., Euro Group Laminations S.p.A., and Lamitref Industries. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui Group), Stalprodukt S.A., ZMM Bulgaria Holding AD, ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel (thyssenkrupp AG), S.C. SOMET S.A., Elprom Heavy Industries, Elprom Traction Motors, EMS (Elektromontaža), Končar Electrical Engineering Institute (Končar Group), and Kolektor Group. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Aperam S.A., WEG S.A., thyssenkrupp AG, and ArcelorMittal S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Advanced Lamination Steels Support Compact Motor Architectures support the performance demands of high-speed electric motors used in applications like electric vehicles and industrial machinery.

• Example: Cleveland-Cliffs, Motor-Max (January 2023), it is a specialized range of high-frequency non-oriented electrical steels (HF NOES) designed for use in high-speed and high-efficiency electric motors.

• It features low core loss, high magnetic permeability, and stable performance at frequencies above 60 Hz, making it well-suited for applications such as electric vehicle traction motors, aerospace generators, and other advanced rotating machines

• Focuses on expanding its business capabilities through strategic expansion its operational capabilities.

• Launching advanced low-loss lamination materials and precision-engineered motor stacks to strengthen market position

• Focusing on collaborations with EV, industrial motor, and powertrain manufacturers to accelerate adoption of high-efficiency motor designs

• Leveraging digital manufacturing, quality-monitoring systems, and scalable production platforms to optimize performance and reduce operational costs

