mobile phone insurance market share

The Business Research Company's Mobile Phone Insurance Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $60.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Mobile Phone Insurance market is dominated by a mix of global insurance leaders, telecom operators, OEM-backed service providers, and emerging digital-first insurtech companies. Market players are focusing on seamless digital claims processing, AI-driven damage assessment, and subscription-based protection plans to enhance customer experience and strengthen competitive positioning. As device values rise and consumer demand for affordable protection increases, understanding the evolving competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capture growth opportunities, optimize service offerings, and build resilient long-term customer relationships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Mobile Phone Insurance Market?

According to our research, Asurion LLC led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Device Insurance division of the company partially involved in the comprehensive mobile phone insurance plans that cover accidental damage, loss, theft, and device malfunctions. These plans provide benefits such as next-day phone replacement, screen repairs, and 24/7 expert tech support through its uBreakiFix stores or online services. Additionally, Asurion’s mobile protection includes data backup solutions, malware protection, and seamless claim filing processes for quick device recovery

How Concentrated Is the Mobile Phone Insurance Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s high competition and varied distribution channels, influenced by differences in regional regulations, consumer preferences, and insurer–carrier–OEM partnerships. Leading companies strengthen their positions through broad protection programs, strong repair and replacement networks, and increasingly digital claims experiences, while smaller and regional players focus on niche segments and localized customer needs. As demand for device protection continues to increase and digital insurance platforms become more sophisticated, the market is expected to see greater consolidation, more strategic alliances, and deeper ecosystem partnerships, gradually reinforcing the influence of established players while reshaping the overall competitive structure.

• Leading companies include:

o Asurion LLC (3%)

o Apple Inc. (3%)

o Allianz SE (2%)

o Allstate (1%)

o AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (1%)

o The Chubb Corporation (1%)

o Orange S.A. (1%)

o Progressive Corporation (1%)

o Aviva plc (1%)

o Telefónica S.A. (1%)

Request a free sample of the Mobile Phone Insurance Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9230&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Asurion LLC, Assurant Mobile Insurance (Assurant, Inc.), Brightstar Device Protection LLC (Brightstar Corp.), AIG Mobile Insurance (American International Group, Inc.), Apple Inc, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc, Seguro Telcel (América Móvil Device Protection Services), Verizon Mobile Protect (Verizon Communications Inc.), AIG Seguros (American International Group), and Seguros Atlas S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Bajaj Finserv Limited, Igloo Pte. Ltd, FingerMotion, Inc, Epic Device Insurance, Smart Communications, Inc, Kingfisher Insurance, Allstate Protection Plans (a subsidiary of Allstate Corporation), Airtel Payments Bank Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, Taurus Insurance Services Limited, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co, Ltd, and Kakaopay Insurance Corp. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Taurus Insurance Services Limited, Apple Inc, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc, Bouygues Telecom S.A, Curry’s plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Allianz SE, Lloyds Banking Group plc, Leocare Insurance, Wakam Société Anonyme, N26 GmbH, P&V Verzekeringen (P&V Insurance), Bolttech Holdings, Epic Insurance, Orange España S.A.U, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd, Tre Sverige AB, and Mobile Garantie AG are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Generali Czech Insurance Company, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU), Allianz SE, Allianz-Tiriac Insurance, Uniqa Insurance Group, Groupama Insurance, Sogaz Insurance Group, Rosgosstrakh Insurance Company, and Flip Technologies are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Asurion LLC, Allianz SE, Chubb Limited, AmTrust International, Brightstar Corporation, and Minuto Seguros are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Growing demand for device protection cover mobile phone damage.

• Example: Econet Insurance new insurance package specifically designed to cover mobile phone damage (May 2024) this initiative aims to address the growing need for protection against accidental damage.

• These innovations allow up to two claims per device annually, excludes intentional or pre-existing damage, and covers phones up to three years old

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new mobile protection plans and fast-repair services.

• Enhancing digital claims, fraud control, and customer support

• Focusing on strong partnerships with telecoms, OEMs, and retailers.

• Leveraging AI tools and cloud platforms for scalable insurance operations

Access the detailed Mobile Phone Insurance Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-phone-insurance-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.