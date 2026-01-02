Business Telecoms Planning: Yellowcom's Key Considerations for UK and Irish Organisations Ahead of Digital Transition

Business Mobile Phone Contracts UK & Ireland | SIM-Only - Device Bundles Leased Lines and MPLS Solutions for UK and Ireland Businesses Mobile Device Management for UK and Ireland Businesses

Glasgow-based telecoms provider shares guidance for businesses reviewing phone systems, broadband and connectivity as PSTN retirement continues

2026 is the year for businesses to act on their telecoms transition, with UK and Ireland based support from our Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin teams.” — Stephen McClelland, Yellowcom

GLASGOW, GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellowcom, a business telecoms provider with offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, has outlined key considerations for organisations reviewing their telecommunications arrangements in 2026. With the PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) retirement continuing throughout the year, businesses across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland face decisions regarding phone systems, broadband connectivity, and mobile communications.2026: A Critical Year for Business TelecommunicationsThe year 2026 represents a significant period for business telecommunications in the UK and Ireland. BT Openreach continues the retirement of the traditional telephone network, with the complete switch-off scheduled for January 2027. Businesses still using analogue phone lines, ISDN connections, or older phone systems connected through the copper network must transition to digital alternatives before this deadline.Yellowcom, which has provided business telecoms services for over 15 years from offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, works with organisations making this transition. The company provides business phone systems business broadband , and business mobile services across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.For businesses that have not yet assessed their current telecommunications setup, early 2026 presents an opportunity to plan transitions without the pressure of imminent deadlines. Organisations that delay may face limited installation availability as demand increases closer to the 2027 cut-off.Assessing Current Phone Systems and ConnectivityBusinesses reviewing their telecoms arrangements in 2026 should begin by understanding what services and equipment they currently use. This includes identifying whether phone lines are traditional analogue connections or already digital, what type of phone system is installed, and whether any other equipment connects through telephone lines.Traditional analogue phone lines and ISDN services will cease to function after the PSTN switch-off. Businesses using these technologies require migration to VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) alternatives, which route calls over internet connections rather than dedicated telephone infrastructure.Equipment connected through phone lines extends beyond telephones. Many businesses have security alarm systems, fire panels, payment terminals, door entry systems, and lift emergency phones that connect via analogue lines. Each of these requires assessment and potentially alternative connectivity arrangements.Yellowcom provides assessments for businesses across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland to identify affected services and equipment. The company's teams in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin can evaluate current setups and outline options for transitioning to digital alternatives. Cloud Phone Systems Versus On-Premise Phone SystemsBusinesses replacing traditional phone systems in 2026 face a choice between cloud phone systems and on-premise phone systems. Both use VoIP technology but differ in where the telephone exchange functionality is hosted.Cloud phone systems host the telephone exchange in secure data centres, accessed by businesses over their internet connection. This approach requires no on-site telephone exchange equipment beyond IP handsets or softphone applications. Cloud phone systems typically operate on monthly subscription models, including maintenance and updates within the recurring cost.On-premise phone systems involve installing telephone exchange hardware at the business location. This provides complete local control over the telephony infrastructure and may suit organisations with specific security requirements, unreliable internet connectivity, or preferences for capital expenditure over ongoing subscriptions.Yellowcom provides both cloud phone systems and on-premise phone systems to businesses across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland. The company states that the appropriate choice depends on individual business circumstances rather than one option being universally superior.Factors influencing the decision include internet connection reliability, number of users and locations, budget structure preferences, specific feature requirements, and any compliance or security considerations relevant to the organisation's sector.Business Broadband Requirements for VoIPBusinesses transitioning to VoIP phone systems should assess their broadband connectivity. Voice calls over internet connections require stable, reliable connectivity with sufficient bandwidth for concurrent calls alongside other business internet usage.Individual VoIP calls require relatively modest bandwidth, but businesses must consider total concurrent call capacity plus other internet activities. Organisations with unreliable or slow broadband may experience call quality issues when transitioning from traditional phone lines to internet-based telephony.Business broadband options available through Yellowcom include FTTC (Fibre to the Cabinet), FTTP (Fibre to the Premises), and dedicated leased lines. Each offers different speed, reliability, and cost characteristics.FTTC business broadband provides standard connectivity suitable for many small organisations with modest call volumes. FTTP business broadband delivers faster speeds and may suit organisations with higher bandwidth requirements. Dedicated leased lines provide guaranteed bandwidth and service level agreements for businesses requiring assured connectivity.Businesses in Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, and throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland can request connectivity assessments from Yellowcom to determine appropriate broadband solutions for their VoIP requirements.Business Mobile Considerations for 2026Business mobile services continue to evolve, with 5G coverage expanding across the UK and Ireland. Organisations reviewing mobile contracts in 2026 may find opportunities to improve value or capability from their business mobile arrangements.Integration between business mobiles and phone systems has become increasingly common. Cloud phone systems can extend to mobile devices, allowing staff to make and receive calls on business numbers from their mobile phones. This unified communications approach supports flexible and remote working whilst maintaining professional business communications.Yellowcom provides business mobile contracts on major UK networks, including SIM-only deals and handset packages. The company reviews business mobile usage to recommend appropriate tariffs, aiming to match allowances with actual usage patterns.For businesses with staff working across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland, mobile coverage considerations may influence network choice. Different networks offer varying coverage in different areas, and businesses with mobile workforces should consider coverage maps when selecting providers.Planning Timelines for 2026 TransitionsBusinesses planning telecommunications changes in 2026 should consider realistic timelines for different elements of their transition.Phone system installations vary in complexity depending on the solution chosen and the size of the organisation. Simple cloud phone system deployments for small businesses may complete within days. Larger organisations or those with complex requirements may require several weeks for full implementation.Broadband installations depend on the technology selected and current infrastructure at the business premises. FTTC connections to premises already served by fibre-enabled cabinets may install relatively quickly. FTTP installations requiring new fibre connections to premises take longer. Leased line installations typically require the longest lead times, potentially several months from order to activation.Number porting, the process of transferring existing telephone numbers to new providers or systems, typically requires 10-15 working days. Businesses should factor this into transition planning to ensure continuity of their established telephone numbers.Yellowcom recommends that businesses begin planning transitions at least three to six months before their desired completion date, with longer lead times for complex requirements or leased line connectivity.Sector-Specific Considerations for 2026Different business sectors face varying telecommunications considerations as they plan for 2026 and beyond.Professional services firms including accountants, solicitors, and consultancies typically require reliable phone systems with professional call handling features. The transition period may present opportunities to implement features such as call recording, CRM integration, or improved voicemail systems alongside the necessary technology migration.Healthcare providers including dental practices, clinics, and care facilities must ensure communications reliability for patient contact and potentially emergency situations. Telecare equipment and pendant alarms connected via analogue lines require particular attention, as these safety-critical devices need alternative connectivity before the PSTN switch-off.Hospitality businesses including hotels and restaurants may need to assess guest-facing communications infrastructure alongside back-office systems. Room phones, reservation lines, and integration with booking systems all require consideration during telecommunications transitions.Educational institutions face telecommunications decisions around term schedules. Schools and colleges may prefer implementations during holiday periods to minimise disruption to teaching activities.Construction companies with temporary site requirements should consider how mobile connectivity and portable solutions can maintain communications across changing work locations.Yellowcom serves organisations across these sectors from offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, with experience in sector-specific telecommunications requirements throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.Cost Considerations and Budget PlanningBusinesses budgeting for telecommunications in 2026 should consider both transition costs and ongoing operational expenses.Transition costs may include new equipment (IP handsets, networking equipment), installation and configuration services, any necessary broadband upgrades, and staff training on new systems. Some costs may be reduced through equipment rental arrangements or cloud-based solutions that minimise upfront expenditure.Ongoing costs for modern telecommunications systems often differ from traditional arrangements. Cloud phone systems typically involve monthly per-user subscriptions rather than line rental and call charges. This can make costs more predictable and may reduce total expenditure for many organisations, though the comparison depends on current arrangements and usage patterns.Businesses should request detailed quotations including all costs when evaluating telecommunications changes. Yellowcom provides consultations and quotations for businesses across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland considering phone systems, broadband, or mobile services.Support and Training RequirementsTransitioning to new telecommunications systems requires consideration of support and training needs.Staff training ensures employees can use new phone systems effectively. This includes basic call handling, voicemail access, call transfer procedures, and any advanced features relevant to their roles. Training requirements vary based on system complexity and staff familiarity with similar technologies.Ongoing support needs should influence provider selection. Businesses should understand what support is included with their chosen solution, support hours and contact methods, and whether support is provided locally or through remote call centres.Yellowcom provides UK and Ireland based support from offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin. The company states that support teams are local rather than outsourced internationally, enabling direct communication with technical staff familiar with customers' systems and requirements.Taking Action in Early 2026Businesses that have not yet assessed their telecommunications position should consider taking action in early 2026. Steps may include auditing current phone lines, systems, and connected equipment to understand what requires transition, assessing broadband connectivity and whether upgrades are needed for VoIP, reviewing business mobile contracts for value and coverage, requesting consultations from telecoms providers to understand options and costs, and planning realistic timelines for any required transitions.Yellowcom offers consultations for businesses throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland from its offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin. The company provides business phone systems, business broadband, and business mobile services with UK and Ireland based support.Organisations can contact Yellowcom on 03330 156 651 for UK enquiries or 01 263 5299 for Ireland enquiries. Further information is available at yellowcom.co.uk.Frequently Asked Questions About Business Telecoms in 2026What is the PSTN switch-off and when does it happen?The PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) is the traditional copper telephone network that has carried voice calls across the UK for over a century. BT Openreach is retiring this network entirely, with complete switch-off scheduled for January 2027. After this date, traditional analogue phone lines and ISDN services will no longer function. Businesses using these technologies must transition to VoIP alternatives before the deadline.How do I know if my business is affected by the PSTN switch-off?Businesses using traditional analogue phone lines, ISDN connections, or phone systems that connect through the copper telephone network are affected. Additionally, any equipment connected via phone lines requires assessment, including security alarms, fire panels, payment terminals, door entry systems, and lift emergency phones. If you are unsure whether your services use the traditional network, a telecoms provider can assess your current setup.What is VoIP and how does it differ from traditional phone lines?VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) routes telephone calls over internet connections rather than dedicated telephone infrastructure. Instead of analogue signals travelling through copper wires, voice is converted to digital data and transmitted alongside other internet traffic. VoIP requires broadband connectivity but typically offers lower call costs, additional features, and flexibility compared to traditional phone lines.Should I choose a cloud phone system or on-premise phone system?The choice depends on your business circumstances. Cloud phone systems host telephony infrastructure in data centres, requiring no on-site equipment beyond handsets. They suit businesses preferring predictable monthly costs and minimal hardware management. On-premise phone systems install equipment at your location, suiting organisations wanting complete local control or those with unreliable internet. Yellowcom provides both options and can advise based on your specific requirements.What broadband speed do I need for VoIP phone systems?Individual VoIP calls require modest bandwidth (approximately 100kbps per call), but businesses must consider total concurrent calls plus other internet usage. Most businesses with standard broadband can support VoIP, though those with high call volumes, multiple concurrent users, or older ADSL connections may benefit from faster connections. FTTC, FTTP, and leased line options offer different speed and reliability characteristics.Can I keep my existing phone numbers when switching systems?Yes. Number porting allows businesses to transfer existing telephone numbers to new providers or systems. The process typically takes 10-15 working days. Yellowcom manages number porting for customers transitioning to new phone systems, ensuring continuity of established business numbers.How long does it take to install a new business phone system?Installation timelines vary based on solution type and complexity. Simple cloud phone system deployments for small businesses may complete within days. Larger organisations or those with complex requirements may need several weeks. Businesses requiring new broadband connections, particularly leased lines, should allow additional lead time for connectivity installation.What happens to my alarm system when analogue lines are switched off?Security alarms, fire panels, and other equipment connected via analogue phone lines require alternative connectivity after the PSTN switch-off. Options include dedicated mobile (4G/5G) connections, IP-based alternatives, or replacement with modern systems designed for digital connectivity. Businesses should assess all connected equipment and arrange alternatives before the switch-off deadline.Does Yellowcom provide services across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland?Yes. Yellowcom operates from three offices: Glasgow (headquarters) serving Scotland, Belfast serving Northern Ireland, and Dublin serving the Republic of Ireland. Business phone systems, business broadband, and business mobile services are available across all three regions with UK and Ireland based support teams.How can I get advice on my business telecommunications for 2026?Yellowcom provides consultations for businesses reviewing their telecommunications arrangements. Contact 03330 156 651 for UK enquiries or 01 263 5299 for Ireland enquiries. The company can assess current systems, identify what requires transition, and outline options for phone systems, broadband, and mobile services.About YellowcomYellowcom is a business telecoms provider headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, with additional offices in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Dublin, Ireland. The company has over 15 years of experience providing business phone systems, business broadband, and business mobile services to organisations across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.Services include cloud phone systems, on-premise phone systems, VoIP telephony, FTTC broadband, FTTP broadband, dedicated leased lines, and business mobile contracts. Support teams are based in the UK and Ireland, operating from the Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin offices.Yellowcom serves multiple sectors including professional services, healthcare, hospitality, education, and construction. The company focuses on tailored telecoms solutions with local support delivery.

